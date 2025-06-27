In the modern NBA, teams are slowly veering away from isolation plays. One-on-one plays aren't inefficient enough to compete against the best teams in the league. However, one-on-one situations still produce some of the most exciting plays in the league. They inject a street-ball atmosphere while showcasing a player's skill to be creative with the ball in their hands.

In fact, it doesn't come as a surprise that some of the greatest one-on-one players are also considered to be some of the best all-around players in the game. Here are the 10 greatest one-on-one NBA players of all time, ranked.

10. Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady was one of the best players when the ball is in his hands. Regardless of who stayed in front of him, T-Mac always tried to get a bucket. Just ask the San Antonio Spurs when they were on the receiving end of his 13-point outburst in the final 33 seconds of the game. As a versatile scorer, McGrady averaged 19.6 points per game in his career and was voted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

9. Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson was called Iso Joe for a reason. He was easily one of the most creative scorers with the ball in his hands. Johnson belongs in the 20K points club, which wasn't an easy feat. The seven-time NBA All-Star also managed to be relevant in the NBA despite being a one-dimensional player. Nonetheless, he was always reliable throughout his career to score in multiple ways. However, his most exciting buckets came when he was given the license to break his defender's ankles.

Widely regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry took over the NBA and revolutionized the game. But while he is an excellent off-ball player and loves to make his teammates look good, Curry is able to thrive in one-on-one situations with ease. While his lack of size is a concern, Curry's elite shooting ultimately makes up for it. In the process, he also has the ability to create space for himself and shoot pretty much from anywhere on the court.

7. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony had a case to be made if basketball was an individual sport. Nonetheless, he's still one of the greatest pure scorers the league has ever seen, thanks to his dangerous jumper that he can pretty much rely on anytime off the dribble. Whether it's jab steps or post-ups, any defender will have a long game in trying to contain Melo's shot. In fact, the 10-time NBA All-Star averaged 22.5 points per game throughout his Hall of Fame career.

When it comes to shot creation and pulling up from unexpected distances, James Harden is in a class of his own. The 2018 NBA MVP made a living in the NBA out of getting buckets despite his controversial footwork and attempts to draw fouls. Nonetheless, his craft has allowed him to score anywhere and anytime he wants to, totaling 27,687 points and counting. In fact, he also leads the NBA for the most four-point play conversions. Harden is always ready to destroy defenders whenever the ball is in his hands.

5. Allen Iverson

Equipped with a killer crossover, Allen Iverson was an influential figure thanks to his expressive personality that easily translated on the court. Iverson was notorious for breaking ankles, including leaving Michael Jordan in his rear-view mirror. Not many stars could match the 2001 NBA MVP when it came to creating space in one-on-one situations. In fact, his street-ball style of play has earned him millions of fans around the world and a place in the Hall of Fame.

While Iverson dominated the 2000s with his killer bag, the modern NBA today has Kyrie Irving to watch. There's not a lot of basketball players with a bigger bag of tricks than Irving. He's arguably the best ball handler in the NBA. To make matters more interesting, Irving can destroy his opponents with either his dangerous shooting from the perimeter or his acrobatic stunts around the rim. Any defender would have a nightmare in trying to stay in front of Irving, even with the best of luck.

Kevin Durant is easily in a class of his own. A legitimate seven-footer, who can create for himself like a polished guard, Durant is a matchup nightmare for any defender. The two-time Finals MVP has terrorized several opponents with his dangerous scoring, which is why the Rockets traded for Durant. He already has accumulated 30,571 points to his name. In addition to this, Durant certainly makes it look so easy whenever he gets his buckets.

2. Kobe Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant was one of the best isolation players. The Black Mamba was a dangerous scorer who was capable of getting off a shot in the tightest situations, making him one of the best clutch performers in NBA history. Bryant thrived in double and triple teams. Allowing him to play with only a single defender gave him a chance to score all day. Let's not forget this is a superstar who once dropped 81 points in a game, the second highest tally by a single player in an official NBA game.

1. Michael Jordan

But while Bryant took over the NBA, his predecessor, Michael Jordan, certainly influenced the game like no other. Jordan could destroy his opponents in multiple ways. From his high-flying acrobatics in the air to his picture-perfect midrange fadeaway, His Airness is regarded by many as the GOAT for a reason. It's also a safe bet that Jordan was a heavy favorite as a one-on-one player, given how much he mastered his craft that produced two three-peats for the Chicago Bulls.