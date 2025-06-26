The Brooklyn Nets are currently in a rebuilding phase. But while the Nets have a rich history, relocating to Brooklyn from New Jersey hasn't exactly brought the franchise more fortune. In fact, the front office has gone through its fair share of fumbles throughout the years. On the bright side, the Nets have another chance at upgrading their current roster through the 2025 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn took five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft after the Nets were part of a three-team trade that included them picking up the No. 22 pick. The first-round haul of players included Egor Demin out of Russia with the Nets' No. 8 overall pick of the draft.

The Nets also have a second-round pick upcoming. But while there's good reason to be hopeful for the Nets, let's not forget that the team has also fumbled on their draft picks in the past. Here is a look at the New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets' 10 worst NBA Draft day mistakes in history.

10. Mason Plumlee – 2013

At the 2013 NBA Draft, the Nets owned the 22nd pick. Although it was a late first-round draft pick, it was still an opportunity to find a solid talent. But instead, Brooklyn selected Duke big man Mason Plumlee. He possessed size and strength to beef up the frontcourt.

However, he developed merely into a role player given his limited skill set. As a result, he wasn't exactly the needle-mover that the Nets needed to contend. A better option would've been eventual four-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert.

9. Viktor Khryapa – 2004

Another 22nd pick that didn't exactly work out was Viktor Khryapa. At the 2004 NBA Draft, the Nets selected Khryapa, who was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for Eddie Gill. The Nets eventually waived Gill that year, as New Jersey basically threw away their first-round draft that could've been used on either Tony Allen, Kevin Martin, or Anderson Varejao, any of which could've contributed more depth for the contending Nets.

8. Josh Boone – 2006

The 2006 NBA Draft for the Nets was certainly filled with misses. In that draft, the team actually owned back-to-back first-round picks, owning the 22nd and 23rd picks. With the 23rd pick, the team selected Josh Boone. The UConn big man was hardly a factor in the team's rotation, averaging just 5.2 points per game in a Nets uniform. But after four seasons in New Jersey, Boone was gone from the NBA.

7. Marcus Williams – 2006

Prior to selecting Boone, the Nets went with another UConn alumnus, Marcus Williams. Like Boone, Williams was rendered ineffective at the NBA level. He put up just 6.4 points per game in two seasons in New Jersey. Selecting both Williams and Boone turned out to be costly mistakes for the franchise. Those picks caused them to miss future All-Stars like Kyle Lowry and Paul Millsap.

6. Sean Williams – 2007

Another Williams that didn't work out was Sean Williams, who was selected 17th overall at the 2007 NBA Draft. In a relatively shallow draft class, the team took their chance on the Boston College standout. Unfortunately, Williams hardly played like a first-rounder throughout his NBA career. He averaged just 4.3 points per game for New Jersey. Other players picked after him that had better careers include NBA champion Jared Dudley and NBA Most Improved Player Aaron Brooks.

5. Antoine Wright – 2005

Wanting to boost their depth in the wings, the 2005 NBA Draft saw the Nets take on Texas A&M standout Antoine Wright with the 15th overall pick in the first round. But like the other players in this list, Wright's impact was hardly felt by the team. In three seasons, he averaged just 4.6 points per game and shot only 27% from beyond the arc. If the Nets did their homework, Danny Granger would've been a better fit in the wings.

4. Yinka Dare – 1994

Throughout franchise history, it's quite rare for the Nets to enjoy a lottery pick. But at the 1994 NBA Draft, New Jersey had the privilege of selecting with the 14th pick. They would then use it to draft 7-foot Nigerian big man Yinka Dare out of George Washington.

Dare had the tools to be a defensive force. But while he was a decent rim protector, Dare was also an offensive liability. In fact, as crazy as it sounds, he only finished with four career assists in four seasons in the NBA. Those numbers are a good indicator that Dare was a major black hole that hurt the team.

3. Ed O'Bannon – 1995

A year after selecting Dare, the Nets enjoyed another lottery pick. This time it was a top-10 pick, as they selected Ed O'Bannon out of UCLA. O'Bannon was a force to be reckoned with at the college level. But unfortunately, his success with UCLA failed to translate in the NBA. He became a bust, averaging just 5.4 points per game and was gone from the NBA after just two seasons.

2. Derrick Favors – 2010

Another case of a failed lottery pick, the 2010 NBA Draft saw the Nets select with the third overall pick. At the end of the night, the team settled with Georgia Tech star Derrick Favors. But undersized at the center position, it's easy to see why Favors' NBA career didn't pan out the way it should've.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Favors' weaknesses started to show. As a result, he was relegated to a backup center for the most part of his 12-year NBA career. The selection hurt, given that the third overall pick could've been used to select stars like Gordon Hayward or Paul George.

1. Terrence Williams – 2009

At one point, Terrence Williams looked like a polished NBA player that had the potential to become a star. But while he was highly successful in Louisville, it was a different story at the NBA. After getting selected with the 11th overall pick, Williams showed glimpses of his potential but failed to materialize those expectations.

He tallied only 8.2 points per game in a Nets uniform before exiting the league after four seasons of switching NBA teams. To make matters worse, Williams further stained his name when he was proven guilty of defrauding the league's healthcare plan, forcing him to serve prison time for at least 10 years.