Clint Eastwood's Juror #2 — his final feature film — has assembled an all-star cast and has added MCU alum Leslie Bibb to its growing cast list.

Deadline reports that Bibb has joined the cast of Eastwood's Juror #2. Eastwood will direct Jonathan Abrams' script for Warner Bros. Other cast members include Nicholas Holt, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, and Kiefer Sutherland. The Night Agent star Gabriel Basso is also in talks for the film.

Juror #2's synopsis, as provided by Deadline, reads: “Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp who, while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma … one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict — or free — the wrong killer.”

Leslie Bibb is coming off a leading role in About My Father — the new comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco and Robert De Niro. In the film, Bibb plays Maniscalco's affluent partner who invites him and his father (De Niro) to stay at her family's house for a holiday weekend. The film has grossed $6.8 million to date. She also starred in The Inhabitant last year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the TV side, Bibb will star in Palm Royale for Apple TV+. The synopsis reads: “In 1969, a woman attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots and secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. The series does not have a release date yet.

Clint Eastwood is a Hollywood icon who has been putting films out for decades. In the past decade, Eastwood has made seven films. Bear in mind, he's 93-years-old.

About My Father is in theaters now.