The NBA MVP Award is given to the best performing player of the regular season. In 2024-25, the MVP went to the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. As a result, it's the highest individual award that an NBA player can ever attain, at least for the regular season. As a result, most NBA MVPs become Hall of Famers. But while the MVP Award is an individual one, it's worth taking a look at which franchises have produced the most NBA MVPs.

1. Boston Celtics – 10

The Boston Celtics are currently the winningest franchise with 18 championship banners. Coincidentally, they also possess the most NBA MVP Awards, having won 10 times by four different Celtics players. Russell won half of the team's total MVP Awards followed by Larry Bird's three. The other two were Bob Cousy and Dave Cowens. However, Boston hasn't had an MVP since 1986.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – 8

Next up are the Los Angeles Lakers, who also possesses the second most championship banners in the NBA with 17. They also have the second most NBA MVP Award, winning it eight times by four different players. Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar won three MVP Awards apiece. The other two Laker MVPs were Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant, who was the last MVP in a Lakers uniform, which he won in 2008.

3. Philadelphia 76ers – 7

While the Philadelphia 76ers have only won three NBA titles, they have produced a good number of NBA MVP players with five Sixers taking home the trophy a total of seven times. Wilt Chamberlain won the most of those awards with three. The other Sixers players who took MVP honors were Moses Malone, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, and current Philadelphia star Joel Embiid.

4. Chicago Bulls – 6

Michael Jordan's days were arguably the golden era for the Chicago Bulls, given that they won two three-peats. During that stretch, Jordan also won five NBA MVP awards. Since then, only Derrick Rose has injected some excitement into the Windy City by becoming the youngest NBA MVP. But since then, the franchise has been marred with disappointment.

5. Milwaukee Bucks – 5

Although the Milwaukee Bucks have only produced two NBA MVP players, their total tally is still within the top five. However, it isn't surprising, given that both of their MVPs are superstars who belong in a class of their own. Kareem Abdul Jabbar became the first Bucks player to win the award, taking home three. Four and a half decades later, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who won the NBA MVP Award in back-to-back fashion.

6. Houston Rockets – 4

The Houston Rockets have been competitive in the NBA for the most part, given that they've produced elite players over the years with a total of four NBA MVPs. Of course, the acquisition of Moses Malone led to a pair of productive MVP seasons. Since then, Hakeem Olajuwon and James Harden have become the next Rockets players to win MVPs, winning the award in 1994 and 2018, respectively.

7 (tie). Golden State Warriors – 3

The Golden State Warriors are a storied franchise, dating way back to when they were still the Philadelphia Warriors. The very first NBA MVP in a Warriors uniform was none other than Wilt Chamberlain. It took several decades before the Warriors could witness another MVP. Fortunately, the wait was worth it, given how Stephen Curry ultimately changed the game with his elite 3-point shooting. Curry won back-to-back NBA MVPs in 2015 and 2016.

7 (tie). Oklahoma City Thunder – 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder have successfully established themselves as a young up-and-coming team, especially with their emphatic run to the 2025 NBA Finals, thanks to the rise of 2025 NBA MVP winner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA would only become the franchise's third NBA MVP, joining the likes of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, who both won in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

7 (tie). Phoenix Suns – 3

An NBA title has always been elusive to the Phoenix Suns. However, that doesn't mean that they've failed to produce some elite players. In 1993, it was Charles Barkley who became the first Suns player to win the NBA MVP Award. He was also responsible for leading the team to its first NBA Finals appearance. More than a decade later, the keys to the franchise were held by Steve Nash, who went on to win back-to-back MVPs.

7 (tie). Denver Nuggets – 3

For many seasons, the Denver Nuggets were often in the middle of the pack. While they have had premiere stars, none really propelled the franchise into a legitimate threat, not until Nikola Jokic. Despite being a second-round pick, Jokic has emerged as arguably the best center in the NBA today. He cemented his superstardom by winning three NBA MVPs in four seasons.