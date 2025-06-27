The Los Angeles Angels are 7-3 in their last ten games, jumping into American League Wild Card contention. In the midst of it, their manager had to step aside. The Angels will be without manager Ron Washington for the remainder of the season, with Ray Montgomery serving as the interim. Sam Blum of The Athletic broke the news on Friday.

“News: Ron Washington will not return this season, the Angels announced. He’s been out with a medical issue the last week. Ray Montgomery will remain as interim manager,” Blum reported.

Washington left the Angels on June 20 and has not been back since. Reports say he was not feeling well and consulted with doctors in New York before taking medical leave. Now, he will not return for the rest of the season. While the Angels have been solid with Montgomery running the show, losing your leader is never easy.

Washington was the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2006-14, taking them to two World Series and losing both. He has spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta Braves, and New York Mets throughout his career. Washington has one World Series ring as the third base coach with the 2021 Braves.

Washington could not lead the Halos to the postseason in his first year in Anaheim. As the team takes a step forward in his second season, he has to step away to deal with his health. This is an unfortunate end to a promising season for the 73-year-old manager, but it is not the end of anything for his club.

The Angels open a series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday and will be playing with Washington on their minds. With the AL Wild Card race tightening up, a hot Halos team could make a run and finally break their postseason drought.