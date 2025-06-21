NBA Draft Day trades are quite common as teams are trying to upgrade their respective rosters. However, what isn't common is when a team regretfully trades away a blue-chip prospect who would eventually transform into an NBA MVP. While one can't fault a team for failing to foresee the future, the consequences are ultimately painful. To make matters worse, it usually turns out to be a one-sided deal. Here is a look at five future NBA MVPs who were traded on draft day.

Check out the gallery.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It's easy to forget that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was actually traded several times before becoming the 2025 NBA MVP that he is today. While he's known for being a part of the blockbuster Paul George trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, SGA was also traded on draft night.

The Charlotte Hornets took the reigning NBA MVP with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. But shortly after, the Hornets traded to the Clippers for the 12th overall pick and a pair of second-round draft picks. The 12th overall pick was used to select Miles Bridges. The Hornets' decision to trade SGA is just one of the most recent fumbles for a franchise that hasn't made a lot of great decisions.

Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) talks with an official against the Washington Wizards at Verizon Center. The Lakers won 103-89.
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

To make matters worse for the Hornets, SGA wasn't the only eventual NBA MVP that they gave up on draft night. Back at the 1996 NBA Draft, Charlotte used their 13th overall pick in the first round to select the late Kobe Bryant. But as part of an agreement with the Los Angeles Lakers, the Hornets traded Bryant away in exchange for All-Star big man Vlade Divac.

Bryant took over the NBA thanks to his out-of-this-world scoring and legendary clutch plays. Widely known as the Black Mamba, Bryant became a Lakers superstar by taking the NBA MVP honors in 2008 while helping the Purple and Gold capture five NBA championships with him crowned the Finals MVP twice.

Bill Russell

Bill Russell NBA players better than Kobe Bryant
Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The late Bill Russell was so dominant with the Boston Celtics during his peak. In fact, it's he was the face of that particular Celtics dynasty from the late 50s to the mid-60s. However, it's easy to overlook the fact that Boston actually moved heaven and earth to acquire a generational talent like Russell.

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (6) smiles from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Lakers star LeBron James’ post-retirement plans linked to AmazonPreston Byers ·
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks down the court beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
NBA rumors: Thunder, Nets among teams expected to trade up in draftBenedetto Vitale ·
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) goes to the basket during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Parker Fox (23) at Jersey Mike's Arena.
Former 1st overall NBA Draft pick urges 76ers to stay away from Ace BaileyPreston Byers ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) dunks against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
NBA news: Stephen A. Smith makes ‘thriller’ Game 7 Finals predictionJulian Ojeda ·
WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, who cannot believe the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder is going to a Game 7, entering the Royal Rumble.
WWE star Charlotte Flair can’t believe we’re getting NBA Finals Game 7 ‘on the Lord’s day’Andrew Korpan ·
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
10 NBA ownership changes that made a franchise worseSpencer See ·

Former Celtics owner Walter Brown negotiated a deal with the Rochester Royals owner Les Harrison, dangling the Ice Capades show in order to convince the latter not to select Russell. In addition to this, Brown traded away Ed Macauley, Cliff Hagan, and the seventh overall pick of the 1956 NBA Draft to get the second overall pick. At the end of the day, all the troubles were worth it as Russell became a five-time NBA MVP winner while helping the franchise capture 11 NBA titles.

Dirk Nowitzki

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) celebrates a three point basket against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Arena. The Celtics beat the Mavs 102-93.
Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Given that international players had yet to solidify their reputation in the NBA, it wasn't surprising that Dirk Nowitzki fell off the radar of several teams. However, little did they know that he was a future NBA MVP that would revolutionize the game. But among the teams that passed him up, it was the Milwaukee Bucks that were at the center of the fumble.

The Bucks used the ninth overall pick of the 1998 NBA Draft to select Nowitzki. Afterwards, they traded the German prospect to the Dallas Mavericks for Pat Garrity and sixth overall pick Robert “Tractor” Traylor. Nowitzki became the face of the Mavs franchise, leading them to a pair of Finals appearances and the 2007 NBA MVP Award. He finally led the franchise to an elusive NBA title in 2011, with him named the Finals MVP.

Steve Nash

Phoenix Suns guard (13) Steve Nash against the Boston Celtics at the US Airways Center.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Nash is quite a unique case in comparison to the rest of the MVPs on this list. The Phoenix Suns actually drafted Nash in the 1996 NBA Draft, where he was the 15th overall pick. After two underwhelming seasons, the Suns traded him away during the 1998 NBA Draft, where the Mavs received Martin Müürsepp, Bubba Wells, Pat Garrity, and a first-round pick that became Shawn Marion.

Nash eventually became a premiere point guard in Dallas, forming a dynamic duo with Nowitzki. Luckily for the Suns, they were able to reunite with the Canadian guard after his six-year tenure with the Mavs. Nash's second tenure in Phoenix included back-to-back MVP Awards.