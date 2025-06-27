After winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024, Jayden Daniels is looking for every way to improve in 2025. One of the main improvements the Washington Commanders want to see from their quarterback is his demand of the offense in year two.

Head coach Dan Quinn specifically wants Daniels to be better at running the offense with more huddles, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The Commanders led the league in no-huddle plays in 2024, an angle Quinn hopes to change in 2025.

“Dan Quinn told me he's been spending more meeting time with Jayden Daniels talking defensive tendencies, schemes, ways teams are going to try to [take] advantage of him in year two,” Wolfe said. “One example he gave me is they ran hundreds more no-huddle offensive plays last year than any other team. They had tremendous success with them. But defenses are going to find an answer to it, so they've been working a lot this offseason on beyond the no-huddle. Getting into huddle, how to handle different blitzes and scheme changes so that Jayden Daniels can be ahead of the changes that defenses bring to him.”

Wolfe added that the entire team noticed Daniels' improved physique in OTAs and minicamp. The 24-year-old was listed at just 210 pounds as a rookie, making him one of the lightest quarterbacks in the league.

Coming off their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991, the Commanders are already eyeing Daniels' first ring. They enter the 2025 season with a significantly improved roster that endured multiple changes in the offseason.

Jayden Daniels leads new-look Commanders in 2025

The Commanders' new offense features the arrivals of Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane and Michael Gallup. Samuel, in particular, is expected to elevate the offense to a new level as arguably Daniels' best weapon. Washington's new wideout tandem between Samuel and Terry McLaurin figures to be its best in well over a decade.

The Commanders also made several changes on defense, adding Javon Kinlaw, Eddie Goldman and Will Harris but releasing longtime captain Jonathan Allen. Considering Quinn's lengthy defensive background, Washington is likely amid a full regime change on that side of the ball.

Few teams changed more on both ends than the Commanders did in the 2025 offseason. Regardless, their goal remains the same. Washington expects to contend for a Super Bowl in the fall after coming up one game short in 2024.