Chris Paul is all but guaranteed to be playing elsewhere besides the Washington Wizards after being traded from the Phoenix Suns. Whether he is dealt somewhere or he is waived by the Wizards, Brian Windhorst believes the Los Angeles Clippers are a stronger candidate for Chris Paul than the Los Angeles Lakers.

"I think that the Clippers are a strong candidate, and I would go so far as to say that they may have the edge here in trying to get Chris Paul if he becomes a free agent." Brian Windhorst says the Clippers would be a better fit for CP3 than the Lakerspic.twitter.com/KHN4QTQUsa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

“The Clippers could use Westbrook and Chris Paul…I think the Clippers have a compelling case for Chris Paul…I think if the Lakers want to win this…they're going to have some work to do to convince Chris Paul that is the best for him.”

Brian Windhorst believes that despite the most likely return of Russell Westbrook to the Clippers, Chris Paul could make sense alongside him. He believes this so much that he says the Lakers would have a hard time convincing Paul that the purple and gold is the better fit in Los Angeles over the black, red and blue.

As of right now the future of Paul in the NBA is completely up in the air. It is not certain whether or not the Wizards will deal him again or just opt to waive him, so there is no guarantee that he will be a free agent. If he does enter NBA free agency, there is no doubt that both the Lakers and Clippers will be in touch.

In the end, Paul just wants to win a ring before his career is up. Both the Lakers and Clippers present that potential, so it will be interesting to see what happens if it comes down to the two Los Angeles organizations.