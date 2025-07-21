Twelve-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul is officially returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, likely to finish his NBA career with the team that traded for him in 2011. The 11-time All-NBA selection is choosing to go home to Los Angeles for his 21st, and likely final, season.

“At the most, a year,” Chris Paul said on Jemele Hill's podcast when asked how much longer he plans to play.

“I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family, my granny, who watches every single game that I play, every single night.”

Though a farewell tour is in place for the future NBA Hall of Famer, Paul's decorated career, which includes being a six-time steals champion and a five-time assists champion, is still missing one achievement: an NBA championship.

The Clippers' roster has the pieces and one of the deepest benches to compete in the Western Conference.

Here's why they realistically can send Paul into retirement with his greatest accomplishment of all.

Chris Paul brings championship experience

Despite the Clippers never making an NBA Finals appearance, they have multiple players with invaluable championship experience.

Kawhi Leonard is the most notable, leading the Toronto Raptors to the 2019 NBA Finals and ending the Golden State Warriors' chances of a three-peat.

The addition of Brook Lopez this summer adds a second championship player to the mix. The 2021 NBA Champion played a pivotal role in the Milwaukee Bucks winning its franchise's first title.

His role with the Clippers will likely be smaller than in Milwaukee, but that's what makes his addition so valuable.

Lopez is undoubtedly in the twilight of his career – and he's not alone. Several Clippers veterans are nearing the end of their runs, too.

But Lopez's willingness to accept a bench role indicates the championship mentality that both head coach Ty Lue and his players are emphasizing heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.

Stars in LA

There's rarely an NBA Champion without notable star power. Since the NBA MVP award debuted in 1955-56, 59 of the 70 NBA Champions have featured an MVP on their roster.

Article Continues Below

That's more than 84%.

The Clippers' lone MVP is James Harden, who won the award in the 2018-19 season with the Houston Rockets. As of now, they are one of seven teams with a former MVP: the Clippers, Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden played 79 games a season ago, carrying the load while Leonard returned to the floor midway through the season. But now, both players are on track to enter the 2025-26 season healthy.

With the addition of three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, LA is loaded with star power and players built for crunch time.

Bench depth

With the addition of Paul, the Clippers now arguably own a better bench than some teams' starting five.

A lineup of Paul, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Nicolas Batum, and Lopez has a combined 463 starts in the last two seasons. That doesn't even include Kris Dunn, who's started another 90 games in that span.

It's unlikely all six of these guys will play significant minutes on a nightly basis. But the benefit to owning such a deep and experienced roster is obvious, especially for a team like the Clippers. jsgha

Leonard, entering year 14, and Harden, entering year 17, have both dealt with injury-riddled seasons this decade. Owning a deep roster allows the Clippers to load manage those stars and keep them fresh for the playoffs.

It's been a strategic offseason for Los Angeles that also includes trading for power forward John Collins. No matter who Lue starts night in and night out, the Clippers have the depth and experience to keep their stars healthy and ready for a deep 2026 postseason run.