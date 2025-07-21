The Los Angeles Clippers have improved their team over the past few weeks, and their most recent signing was Chris Paul, who had a stint with the franchise during his prime years. Paul was a part of one of best eras of Clippers basketball, which was called Lob City, and had high flyers such as Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan on the team.

In honor of his return to the Clippers, Paul posted a few old pictures of his first stint with the team. One picture showed him holding his son during a press conference, and another picture was of his family with Clippers balloons in Paul's hands.

Chris Paul posted old pictures of him and his family from his previous Clippers tenure in celebration of CP3 returning to Los Angeles 🙌🥹 (via @CP3/ IG) pic.twitter.com/1TrkLNMtBZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Clippers should not expect the same Paul that was with the team over a decade ago, and this time around, he may just be a player who comes off the bench and plays around 10 to 15 minutes a night. There's also a chance that he doesn't play on certain nights, especially with how deep the roster is on paper.

Nonetheless, anybody would love to have Paul on their team because he has one of the highest IQs the game has seen. The Clippers have the experience on the team to make things interesting in the Western Conference, but everything will have to come together on the court.

Chris Paul returns to the Clippers

Paul played with the Clippers for six seasons and averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists per game. He was the engine for the Clippers while also having the stars and supporting pieces around him to have success through the regular season.

It was the postseason where his teams always fell short either because they ran into a better team or injuries happened at the wrong moments.

There were several times throughout Paul's tenure when he would get hurt during the postseason, and it would hurt the Clippers' hopes of advancing to the next round. After not having much success, Paul was then traded to the Houston Rockets to play alongside James Harden, and they became one of the best backcourts in the league that first season.

Unfortunately, another injury to Paul happened in the postseason as the Rockets were close to knocking out the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Years later, Paul and Harden reunite, and the point guard will be returning to the Clippers. It feels like a storybook ending for Paul, who will most likely retire at the end of the season.