The Los Angeles Clippers made it official on Monday afternoon, officially signing Chris Paul to a deal that will bring back one of the franchise's best and most important players.

Paul will be playing his 21st season in a Clipper uniform, and it comes with an understanding on what his role will — or won't — be.

Chris Paul signing for likely final year draws perfect message from Lawrence Frank

Chris Paul was the latest signing for the LA Clippers, and one that will likely put a bow on what's been an overwhelmingly strong offseason for the franchise.

Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank teased the return of Paul in a media availability announcing Bradley Beal over the weekend, saying signing former Clippers guard was a move they were, “strongly, strongly considering.”

The LA Clippers have officially signed 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/o0SsEwogGH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

But the role for any player signed to one of the team's final two roster spots would be a limited one.

Chris Paul is returning to the franchise he helped get off the ground with the understanding that an established and deep roster means he may not be playing much every single night, sources tell ClutchPoints. There remains a role for Paul, both on the court as a player and off the court as both a leader as well as a mentor, but Paul is joining the franchise ready to play whatever role is asked of him, which may include games with low minutes totals.

After bolstering their roster this summer, the Clippers appear to have a roster at least 11-deep, which means there will be nights where good players don't see the floor much, if at all.

In the official team announcement Monday, Frank praised Paul for his career as a Clipper and willingness to take on whatever role is asked of him.

“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” Lawrence Frank said in the release. “Chris will help fortify our backcourt with his exceptional ball-handling, playmaking and shooting. He is joining us as a reserve point guard and is excited to fill whatever role T Lue asks him to play. He wants to be part of the group and we’re fortunate to have him back.”

In the media availability leading up to the Clippers' official signing of Chris Paul, President Lawrence Frank emphasized the importance of role definition for whoever the Clippers would sign.

“It's all about role definition,” Frank explained. “We're very, very direct with any player we bring on board about what their role is, and to see if their ability to accept that role. Role awareness, especially in this next roster spot, will be critical.

“I think the conversations that we have with anyone who's going to join the Clippers next, they understand it's a reserve role, they understand kind of going into camp exactly what it looks like. So, there's no preconceived misconceptions.”

Here's what the Clippers roster currently looks like heading into August.

Starters:

James Harden

Bradley Beal

Kawhi Leonard

John Collins

Ivica Zubac

Second unit:

Kris Dunn

Bogan Bogdanovic

Derrick Jones Jr.

Nicolas Batum

Brook Lopez

Third unit:

Chris Paul

Cam Christie

Kobe Brown

Yanic Konan-Niederhauser

The Clippers will have one of the older rosters in the NBA, which means there will be opportunities for players to step into increased roles whether it's due to injury or preventative injury management aka ‘DNP – Old.'

James Harden played 79 games last season, one of 34 players to do so, and averaged 35.3 minutes per game, which was 16th in the NBA. The only players in the NBA last season over the age of 29 to play at least 79 games and average 30+ minutes per game were James Harden and Brook Lopez.

In an ideal situation, the Clippers don't have to rely on Harden to play 79 games at 35 minutes a night, preserving him for a potential championship run.

Chris Paul spent six of 20 NBA seasons with the LA Clippers from 2011 to 2017, where he was named an NBA All-Star five times. Across those six seasons, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three in 409 regular season appearances.

In six postseasons with the Clippers, Chris Paul averaged 21.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game across 53 playoff games.