The Los Angeles Clippers are celebrating the signing of free agent guard Chris Paul this week. On Tuesday evening, Paul received a surprise from Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

Before he could return to Los Angeles and officially hold his new old jersey for the first time, Paul was given his jersey for the first time by Fallon.

Chris Paul surprised with new Clippers jersey by Jimmy Fallon on Tonight Show

Chris Paul signed a one-year deal to return to the franchise he played six seasons with from 2011-2017, and Clippers fans have already been lining up to buy his jersey.

During a taping of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday evening, Paul made a cameo where the late night talk show host and former Saturday Night Live star presented Chris Paul with his brand new Clippers jersey. Photos were taken by NBC's Todd Owyoung.

New LA Clippers guard Chris Paul made a surprise cameo tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy presented CP3 with his new Clippers jersey. 📸: Todd Owyoung/NBC pic.twitter.com/JlBV0s9I85 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since moving to Intuit Dome, the Clippers introduced a new jersey collection which brought back the red jerseys from the Lob City era as well as the cursive font.

Paul wore jersey No. 3 when he arrived in Los Angeles in 2011, and no player has worn the number since his departure in 2017.

During a Tuesday morning media availability, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said that Chris Paul will reclaim his No. 3 jersey despite new Clippers guard Bradley Beal also wearing No. 3 for the entirety of his NBA career.

“Brad’s volunteered giving Chris his number,” Frank told members of the media over a conference call Tuesday. “So, Chris will be wearing number three. Brad is still determining what number he’s going to wear. But once Brad heard that it was a possibility that Chris was coming, he said, ‘look, I want to give him my number,' and I don’t even think Chris knows this yet. So, it’s awesome that Brad made such a great gesture like that. And so Chris will be number three.”

More photos from Chris Paul's Tonight Show appearance and Clippers jersey surprise. Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC https://t.co/mCATdQ2822 pic.twitter.com/wjzZb46Xsm — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Even Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young called for Chris Paul's jersey to be retired during the retirement tour.

In 20 years in the NBA, Chris Paul boasts career averages of 17 points, 4.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

Paul has also appeared in 149 playoff games, where he's averaged 20 points, 4.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.

The 2025-26 season will be Chris Paul's 21st season in the NBA, and he's hinted at it potentially being his final one in the league.