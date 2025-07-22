In a summer filled with feel-good stories across the NBA, Chris Paul's decision to leave the San Antonio Spurs to play out his (likely) final season with the Los Angeles Clippers might just be the best one.

Though Paul didn't begin his career in LA, instead being traded to the organization after then-Commissioner David Stern vetoed a move to the Lakers, he played a big part in turning the squad into Lob City, an entertaining squad that routinely headlined clip shows thanks to the dunking abilities of DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin.

And yet, just because Paul will soon be wearing the red, white, and blue once more, earning a locker room at the new Intuit Dome as his home base, instead of as a visitor, doesn't mean he's over the moon to leave San Antonio. No, on Monday, CP3 took some time to thank the team for bringing him to town, wishing them the best moving forward.

“Grateful for the journey. Thank you to the San Antonio Spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season,” CP3 wrote. “Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0.”

Now, as Paul noted, the Spurs really do have a bright future in front of them, with Victor Wembenyama having officially been cleared to return to on-court basketball duties and a number of exciting young players like Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant joining up for rookie action. With that being said, if Paul was going to run out his NBA career with one final season, there isn't a better place for his farwell tour than Los Angeles, as in the annals of NBA history, CP3 will forever be a Clipper, with his run in San Antonio a fun detour between his two stints in Tinseltown.