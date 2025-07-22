In a summer filled with feel-good stories across the NBA, Chris Paul's decision to leave the San Antonio Spurs to play out his (likely) final season with the Los Angeles Clippers might just be the best one.

Though Paul didn't begin his career in LA, instead being traded to the organization after then-Commissioner David Stern vetoed a move to the Lakers, he played a big part in turning the squad into Lob City, an entertaining squad that routinely headlined clip shows thanks to the dunking abilities of DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin.

And yet, just because Paul will soon be wearing the red, white, and blue once more, earning a locker room at the new Intuit Dome as his home base, instead of as a visitor, doesn't mean he's over the moon to leave San Antonio. No, on Monday, CP3 took some time to thank the team for bringing him to town, wishing them the best moving forward.

Article Continues Below

“Grateful for the journey. Thank you to the San Antonio Spurs organization, Coach Pop, Coach Mitch, my teammates, the coaching staff, and the incredible fans for welcoming me this past season,” CP3 wrote. “Proud to have been part of a franchise with such rich history and bright future. Nothing but love for the 2-1-0.”

Now, as Paul noted, the Spurs really do have a bright future in front of them, with Victor Wembenyama having officially been cleared to return to on-court basketball duties and a number of exciting young players like Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant joining up for rookie action. With that being said, if Paul was going to run out his NBA career with one final season, there isn't a better place for his farwell tour than Los Angeles, as in the annals of NBA history, CP3 will forever be a Clipper, with his run in San Antonio a fun detour between his two stints in Tinseltown.

More San Antonio Spurs News
Luke Kornet, Kelly Olynyk, Dylan Harper in Spurs uniforms
San Antonio Spurs’ perfect move in 2025 NBA offseasonJedd Pagaduan ·
Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) look for a rebound in the first half at Frost Bank Center
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert face off in different kind of battleJosue Pavon ·
Dyan Harper, Nike, NBA Summer League
Spurs’ Dylan Harper flaunts new Nike signature logoDominik Zawartko ·
San Antonio Spurs assistant coaches Matt Nielsen, Mitch Johnson, Brett Brown and assistant coach Mike Noyes during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center
How vital Spurs coach is drawing rave reviews from Summer League playersHector Ledesma ·
San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper drives the ball past Utah Jazz guard Elijah Harkless (16) during the second half in a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dylan Harper reveals Shai Gilgeous-Alexander inspiration during Summer LeagueHector Ledesma ·
Utah Jazz forward John Tonje (17) drives towards the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) during the first half of a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Spurs Summer League coach drops blunt take on Carter Bryant’s strugglesHector Ledesma ·