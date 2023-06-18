It's an end of an era for the Phoenix Suns as they bid farewell to star point guard Chris Paul. This is after the 12-time All-Star was sent to the Washington Wizards as part of the blockbuster trade deal that adds Bradley Beal as the new third member of the Suns Big 3 alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Paul emerged as the sacrificial lamb for the Suns in order for them to acquire the services of Beal, which is why some folks can't help but feel bad for CP3 now that he's become the odd man out. The 38-year-old won't be all that sad, though, considering how he's become just $10 million richer after this trade:

“Chris Paul made almost $10 million in extra guaranteed salary via this trade and, if waived by Washington, can choose his next team … albeit with Phoenix ineligible to re-sign him,” reported NBA insider Marc Stein.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

$10 million is no joke, and this amount should be more than enough to put a smile on Chris Paul's face despite the fact that he's now been shipped off by the Suns. Moreover, as Stein points out, there's also a possibility that the Wizards waive his contract. If this happens, he will still get paid the money he is owed, plus he will get to decide which team to sign with via NBA free agency. Wouldn't it be wild if he ends up re-signing with the Suns?

Chris Paul will have no shortage of suitors in the market either, with LeBron James and the Lakers surely keeping a keen eye on this situation. Today's not such a bad day for Chris Paul after all.