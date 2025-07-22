The Los Angeles Clippers' latest roster move has sparked criticism from former NBA player and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins. Following the news that Chris Paul has agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal to return to the Clippers for his 21st NBA season, Perkins labeled the team a “nursing home” during an appearance on NBA Today.

“Congratulations to Steve Ballmer and the Los Angeles Clippers,” Perkins said. “They have officially become the nursing home for the NBA for the players that are on the backend of their career.”

Perkins acknowledged Paul’s leadership value but questioned whether the signing meaningfully improves the Clippers’ postseason outlook.

“I get it, Chris Paul, he brings great value whether he’s playing or whether he’s on the bench being an extension of Ty Lue,” Perkins said. “But when I look at their roster… the Clippers look old and they still to me have a problem at that wing position when it comes down to depth from guys that can compete and play at a high level on the defensive side of things.”

Paul, 40, appeared in 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.7% from the field and 37.7% from three. He returns to the Clippers, where he previously played from 2011 to 2017 and earned five All-Star selections. In six seasons with the franchise, Paul averaged 18.8 points, 9.8 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

The veteran point guard will reunite with former Houston Rockets teammate James Harden. The pair last played together during the 2018–19 season.

Kendrick Perkins questions Clippers’ ability to contend after Chris Paul signing

Perkins continued his criticism by highlighting concerns with the Clippers’ aging roster and their ability to compete with top-tier teams in the Western Conference.

“They’re going to have a good regular season,” Perkins said. “But when it comes down to them competing in the Western Conference — especially when it gets to postseason time — can they compete with the likes of a Houston, OKC, Denver, even the Lakers now? I just don’t see it.”

The Clippers’ offseason has included several veteran acquisitions. In addition to Paul, the team added 37-year-old center Brook Lopez and 32-year-old guard Bradley Beal, who signed a two-year deal after a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. The team also re-signed 36-year-old forward Nicolas Batum and acquired 28-year-old forward John Collins in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz that sent Norman Powell to the Miami Heat.

While the front office continues to pursue veteran experience and stability, questions remain about the Clippers’ long-term durability and defensive depth. The average age of the roster heading into the 2025–26 season projects to be among the oldest in the league.

Paul, who has never reached the NBA Finals as a Clipper, returns to a franchise still seeking its first championship in team history. His signing adds leadership and playmaking, but reactions like Perkins’ reflect skepticism that the veteran-heavy roster can keep pace in a competitive Western Conference.