After one year with the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul is coming back to the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

A season that will be his 21st and likely his last.

His return is being welcomed with open arms. So much so that Clippers teammate Bradley Beal happily let Paul wear the No.3 jersey upon return.

Speaking of jerseys, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is requesting that the Clippers retire Paul's jersey. On Tuesday, he posted on his X page “Retire it during the farewell tour.”

Last year, Paul finished his one year with the Spurs averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. In addition, he shot 42.7% from the field. The Spurs finished with a record of 34-48 and missed the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Clippers finished at 50-32 and made it to the playoffs. They ended up losing in seven games to the Denver Nuggets.

Paul, 40, is still one of the most effective playmakers in the game. This makes his return all the more meaningful.

Chris Paul's legacy with the Clippers

For much of the 1990s and 2000s, the Clippers were seen as one of the laughing stocks of the NBA.

However, the tide began to turn with the arrival of Chris Paul. He played for the Clippers from 2011-2017.

During that time, Paul made five All-Star appearances and became the franchise leader in assists with 4,023.

Furthermore, this was during the “Lob City” era featuring Paul along with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. From 2011-2016, the Clippers were in the playoffs.

Each time, they lost in the first round. Nevertheless, Paul helped put the Clippers on the NBA map.

This year, Paul will likely come off the bench. He will be backup for a backcourt consisting of Beal, James Harden, and Kris Dunn.

The team is still a playoff contender and Paul could leverage his experience and leadership to carry them even farther.

In doing so, he would further cement his place in the lore of the Clippers.

