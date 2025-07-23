How old were you when Lob City of the Los Angeles Clippers was a thing? Now, the bona fide leader of Lob City is back with the Clippers after the team confirmed the signing of Chris Paul via free agency on Monday. He will enter his 21st season in the NBA, which will be pretty familiar.

Paul starred for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, leading them to multiple playoff runs, although they never made it past the conference semifinals. He formed a thrilling trio with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, which led to alley-oops, dunks, and Kendrick Perkins suddenly looking for his soul. Lob City was a great time.

You know what's also a great time? Guesting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! That's exactly what Paul did following his return to the Clippers. He made a brief appearance during the show's taping, wherein host Jimmy Fallon, who in turn presented the 12-time All-Star his No. 3 Clippers jersey, according to ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly.

New LA Clippers guard Chris Paul made a surprise cameo tonight on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jimmy presented CP3 with his new Clippers jersey. 📸: Todd Owyoung/NBC pic.twitter.com/JlBV0s9I85 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

As the young generation, which obviously includes the 40-year-old Paul, says these days: Same same but different.

CP3 said he decided to rejoin the Clippers during the season to be near his family, who live in Los Angeles. Many are predicting that it could be Paul's farewell campaign.

“Chris is one of the most impactful players ever to wear a Clippers uniform, and it’s appropriate that he returns to the team for this chapter of his career,” said Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank in a statement, as reported by the Associated Press.

Last season, Paul played all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs, becoming the first player in NBA history to do so in his 20th season or later. The crafty floor general averaged 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

After his first run with the Clippers, Paul became somewhat of a journeyman, suiting up for the Houston Rockets, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, and the Golden State Warriors before his one-season pitstop in San Antonio.

Lob City is back! Now go do the Harlem Shake or plank somewhere.