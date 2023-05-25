Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

The Los Angeles Clippers are losing a centerpiece of their championship core, but it isn’t a player. Michael Winger, the General Manager who helped the Clippers in their acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the summer of 2019, is reportedly heading east to join the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers General Manager Michael Winger has agreed to to become the new President of Monumental Basketball, which will deliver him full leadership of the Washington Wizards. In addition to the Wizards, Winger will also take control of the Washington Mystics of the WNBA and the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League.

New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon also interviewed for the job last week before the Wizards elected to offer Clippers GM Michael Winger the job.

“Winger had become the increasing focus of Monumental owner Ted Leonsis’ search for a top executive and takes over the Wizards with a reputation as a keen strategist, dealmaker and relationship builder,” adds Adrian Wojnarowski in his report.

The new Wizards President is certainly going to have his work cut out for him. The NBA Draft is in one month, and Washington will have the draft picks No. 8, No. 41, and No. 57. In addition to that, the second and third highest paid players on the Wizards both have player options for the 2023-24 season. Kristaps Porzingis has an option for $26 million and Kyle Kuzma has an option for $13 million, both of which have a June 21st deadline to opt into.

Michael Winger was an executive with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2005-2010 working under Genreal Manager Danny Ferry.. He then became the assistant general manager with the Oklahoma City from 2010-2017 working under General Manager Sam Presti. Winger has spent the last six years in Los Angeles working under Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank. He was a part of the front office core that helped lure Kawhi Leonard to Los Angeles and facilitated the trade that brought Paul George to Southern California as well.

Winger previously received interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves in April 2019, but elected to remain with the Clippers. Now, he’ll have an opportunity to take full control of the Wizards franchise and try to turn them into a contender. The Wizards have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, finished with records of 35-47 in 2022-23, 35-47 in 2021-22, 34-38 in 2020-21, 25-47 in 2019-20, and 32-50 in 2018-19.

The departure does leave a void for the LA Clippers, who could look internally at assistant general managers Mark Hughes or Trent Redden as well as externally, potentially to someone like Warriors executive Bob Myers.