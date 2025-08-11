The Boston Red Sox seem unlikely to finalize a contract extension with Alex Bregman before the end of the 2025 season. Although Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras, was initially hopeful that negotiations might start during the season, Bregman himself has made it clear that his main priority right now is helping the team win and secure a playoff spot.

“I’m just focused on trying to do what I can to help this team win and get into the playoffs. I feel like that’s where my head and mind need to be,” Bregman told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. “Obviously, we’re open to talking [when the season is over], but for the next few months, I’m just really focused on the baseball.”

Bregman, who signed a three-year, $120 million deal last winter, including opt-out clauses after the 2024 and 2025 seasons, is expected to exercise his 2025 opt-out. This move could allow him to seek a richer and longer-term contract in free agency. Through 313 plate appearances in 2025, Bregman has been an offensive powerhouse, hitting .298/.380/.531 with 14 home runs and posting a 148 weighted runs created plus (wRC+), his best since 2019 when he finished second in AL MVP voting with a 167 wRC+.

Boston’s chief baseball officer, Craig Breslow, has praised Bregman’s impact both on the field and in the clubhouse. Manager Alex Cora and teammates share a similar view, which shows Bregman’s quick and positive influence on the team’s culture and performance.

The Red Sox recently signed rookie sensation Roman Anthony to an eight-year, $130 million deal, showing their willingness to commit long-term to talent. Bregman’s camp may seek a deal in the vicinity of five years and $165 million to reach the $200 million guarantee Boras reportedly targeted in the 2024-25 offseason.

Such a contract would extend Bregman through age 36, possibly accelerate earnings beyond his current deferred $60 million structure, and provide Boston with some luxury tax relief through deferred payments.

Bregman’s situation has parallels to Matt Chapman’s recent contract path, who also signed a multi-year deal with opt-outs before later agreeing to a long-term extension. Still, unlike Chapman, Bregman has indicated no plans to sign an extension before free agency, likely preferring to test the market to maximize his value.