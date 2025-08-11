If there were still debates on who's the best player in the WNBA today, Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson squashed them on Sunday.

Wilson led the Aces over the Connecticut Sun, 94-86, at Michelob Ultra Arena for their fourth straight win. Not even the best problem solver in the world could have helped the Sun in trying to stop Wilson. She finished with a monster line of 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field, 20 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

The Aces veteran also added another milestone to her stellar career after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record a game with at least 30 points, 20 rebounds, and five assists. She almost single-handedly outrebounded the entire Sun, who had 23 boards.

A’ja Wilson vs Sun: 32 PTS

20 REB

5 AST

2 STL The first player in WNBA history with a 30/20/5 game. pic.twitter.com/T6C3fgZ8K3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 11, 2025

Las Vegas improved to 18-14, while Connecticut fell to 5-25.

It hasn't been the easiest campaign for Wilson and the Aces. She had missed four games due to a wrist injury and a concussion protocol. The Aces, meanwhile, are still in the middle of the pack, although they have been on fire as of late.

The three-time MVP already addressed their struggles earlier this year, stressing the need to get back on track. After winning back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, the Aces relinquished the throne to the New York Liberty last season.

“We spoiled a lot of people without our greatness, with our legendary basketball style. We spoiled our fan base. We spoiled a lot of people with that, and now they expect that out of us in every single game,” said Wilson in June.

“I think we're in unfamiliar territory, but we're about to get real familiar with being uncomfortable and leaning on one another.”

There have been claims that Wilson has been supplanted by Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier as the best player in the WNBA. With her latest history-making performance, Wilson may have changed a lot of minds.