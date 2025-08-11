If there's one guy who knows how to deal with pressure in the NFL, it's former star wide receiver Michael Irvin. He knows exactly what Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is going through as he continues to try to prove his critics wrong.

Sanders was impressive in his first start for the Browns in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. He went 14-of-23 for 138 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions in leading Cleveland to a convincing victory, 30-10.

The 23-year-old quarterback infamously dropped to the fifth round in the draft despite being a highly touted prospect. It was an embarrassing experience that Sanders will forever carry. Now, he's eager to show everyone that he deserves to be on the field, and Irvin is all for it.

“Very few people will stand up and speak up and say, ‘You know, I was absolutely wrong.’ But I’ll try to tell you everything you wanted to see. He outran the defensive line and got around the corner because people say he couldn’t run,” said the Hall of Famer on his podcast.

“Stop with all of that. The man did a great job eluding rush, standing in the pocket. Remember? ‘He holds on to the ball too long.’ Had pressure all around him, but never took his eyes from up the field and always looked to make plays.”

Irvin was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys as the 11th overall pick in 1988 and instantly made an impact amid the high expectations.

He has been vocal about his support for Sanders, even posting a video of the Browns signal-caller's first touchdown pass.

“What a throw! That's a dart to the back of the endzone!” beamed the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Wow what a throw by nephew @shedeursanders pic.twitter.com/NarfewB3fn — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) August 9, 2025

Sanders is fighting for a spot in the Browns' loaded quarterback unit, which also includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillion Gabriel.

Cleveland will next face the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16.