By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Saturday night was a homecoming for John Wall as he returned to his former home for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Washington Wizards home crowd welcomed back their former star with open arms and at one point, it felt like John Wall never left D.C.

After a scorching Clippers run in the first half which ended with Wall draining a mid-range jumper after a steal, the five-time All-Star decided to hype up the crowd. Unsurprisingly, the home fans willingly obliged:

John Wall steals, scores, and hypes up the crowd yelling, "This is still my shit!"pic.twitter.com/ksSgKEMrGJ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 11, 2022

Wall kept shouting, “This is still my s**t!” as he worked up the Wizards home crowd. As the commentator said on the broadcast, the fans reacted as if Wall was still a part of their team. They completely ignored the fact that John Wall just helped the Clippers cut down Washington’s deficit to just one point after his basket.

This definitely brings back some fond memories not only for the home fans in attendance but for every single Wizards supporter that cheered on Wall at one time or another. They obviously have a lot of love for Wall — a feeling that the 32-year-old recently revealed has always been mutual.

Regardless of how much adoration he has for the Wizards and their fanbase, however, there’s no doubt that Wall would like nothing more than to beat them on Saturday. For their part, it just feels like the fans won’t lose an ounce of respect for him for this. It seems like they’re even going to cheer him on even if he ends up winning the game for the Clippers on a buzzer-beater.