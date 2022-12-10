By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Saturday’s game is going to be extra special for John Wall. Not only will he be facing his former team, the Washington Wizards, for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, but the fact that he will be returning to D.C. has brought back a lot of fond memories for the 32-year-old veteran.

Wall recently opened up about his true feelings on his former team and his former city ahead of his highly-anticipated return. It is clear that Wall has nothing but love for Washington and his fans:

“They always stuck there with me, that’s why I think I touched the city and I feel like it’s home for me, because of how much love I get there,” Wall said, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times. “Super excited to go back.”

There were more than a few broken hearts in D.C. after the Wizards announced that they were trading John Wall to the Houston Rockets a couple of years ago. Wall was a loyal servant to both the team and the city, and it was a sad day when he left.

There is clearly no bad blood between Wall and the Wizards, though. The five-time All-Star appreciates all the love and support the fans gave him during his time with the team. Not even the fact that he’s now situated halfway across the country has taken away John Wall’s affinity towards Washington and its supporters.

Be that as it may, you can still be sure that Wall will do everything he can to help the Clippers beat the Wizards on Saturday, and perhaps, prove to his former team what they’re missing.