By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

John Wall may no longer be with the Washington Wizards, but the love of the franchise and the fanbase for him remains.

That much is clear when the Los Angeles Clippers guard made his return to DC for the first time this 2022-23 season. Not only did the team gave him a beautiful tribute video, but the fans in attendance made sure he left their love with a standing ovation.

The John Wall tribute video by the Wizards ❤️ Wall is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976) while sitting 4th in points (10,879) (via @MarcoGacina)pic.twitter.com/RdUfRowsjo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

Wall was introduced in the starting lineup, and as his name was called, fans stood up and gave him loud cheers similar to the applause they gave him when he was still part of the team.

John Wall receives a standing ovation from Wizards fans as he's introduced in the Clippers' starting lineup. (via @Hoop_District)pic.twitter.com/4ULZHOW5Cf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 11, 2022

John Wall will always be a big part of the Wizards franchise. While he was unable to bring a championship to the city, there is no doubt he has given the team his all. He has provided countless unforgettable moments with Washington, and he is a big reason for what the team is today.

Various foot and lower body injuries have derailed Wall’s career with the Wizards and caused their separation in 2020. Nonetheless, while he is now looking to revive his career with the Clippers and potentially help them in their chase for the NBA title, he did emphasize that Washington will always hold a special place in his heart.

“They always stuck there with me, that’s why I think I touched the city and I feel like it’s home for me, because of how much love I get there. Super excited to get back,” Wall said heading to Saturday’s showdown.

Even though Wall is no longer with the Wizards, it’s safe to say the Washington faithful are keeping an eye on him and cheering for him in his bid to continue and extend his playing career.