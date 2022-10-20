Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game

The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS.

Leonard and the Clippers held practice on Wednesday, their final tuneup before their Thursday night opener against the Lakers. There, Leonard admitted he doesn’t watch basketball in his off-time.

I didn’t watch it,” Kawhi Leonard said. “I don’t watch basketball like that anyway so. Whoever we play, I’ll see the film but I pretty much will not watch the games on TV.”

After a 15-month layoff due to a torn ACL, Kawhi Leonard is excited to get back into it.

“You wanna get games under your belt,” he added. “Obviously me, get game reps instead of practicing and just keep building from the first game and that’s how we’re gonna see where we’re gonna go. It’s a process and it starts tomorrow.”

The Lakers fell to the Warriors, 123-109, in Golden State’s ring night. LeBron James and Co. trailed by as many as 27 points before rallying to make the final score respectable.

Head coach Tyronn Lue certainly watched the game, and had one major takeaway for his Clippers heading into the game.

“We got to get back,” Lue said. “Transition, can’t turn the basketball over. I think they had 33 points in transition so miss or make, we got to get back. Can’t celebrate, can’t turn the ball over, got to get back and make sure we show a crowd and load up because Bron and Russ are coming. They’re coming downhill so we got to make sure we take away the easy baskets as much as we can and just kind of built out from there with our defense.”

LeBron James finished with 11 fast-break points in the opener, while Anthony Davis had nine and Russell Westbrook had four.

The Clippers and Lakers will tip off at 7PM PST on TNT tomorrow night. Reggie Jackson is the only player listed on the Clippers injury report with a sore groin. He’s listed as probable to play. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both probable to play as well for the Lakers.