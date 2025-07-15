While the Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly a top suitor for Bradley Beal, there hasn't been any traction on a potential buyout with the Phoenix Suns, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst remains hopeful.

After trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal and re-signing Devin Booker, the Suns' buyout talks with Beal are expected to reach an agreement. However, the Clippers aren't the only team that's reportedly interested.

Still, Windhorst is confident the Clippers will land Beal as he doubled down on his take, per ESPN's NBA Today.

“Beal would have a lot of suitors if he gets to the open market. He's going to have to take at least $14 million less for the buyout to be legal, which means he's going to want to recoup that money,” Windhorst said. “The Clippers are a team that you would think would be a strong candidate for him. Eventually, I think that's gonna get done, but I've been saying that for a week and a half.”

Windy on Bradley Beal: "The Clippers are a team that you would think would be a strong candidate for him. Eventually I think that's gonna get done but I've been saying that for a week and a half" pic.twitter.com/VkZBmDcUWX — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's been a busy summer for Los Angeles. After re-signing James Harden and trading for John Collins with the Utah Jazz, the Clippers signed Brook Lopez to a two-year deal worth $18 million. Adding Bradley Beal would give the Clippers another veteran scoring threat to complement Kawhi Leonard, Harden, and Lopez's two-way production.

The Clippers also re-signed Nicolas Batum and Trentyn Flowers as the revamped roster will look to build off its 50-32 record last season, where the Clippers finished with the fifth-best record in the Western Conference. Beal averaged 17.0 points on 49.7% shooting, including 38.6% shooting from three, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 2024-25.

Brook Lopez breaks silence on joining Clippers, leaving the Bucks

Clippers center Brook Lopez is excited for a new chapter in his career, which is a special homecoming in California, where he grew up. It's a unique opportunity for the veteran center as Lopez is excited to help elevate the Clippers to new heights in the 2025-26 season, according to ESPN and the Associated Press.

“It’s crazy to see, but it’s very cool,” Lopez said. “Seeing the climb, the ascent. I’m a Cali boy. I grew up in the Valley, in North Hollywood. Obviously, things were very different back then. And to see where the Clippers have come now, it's just astonishing. It's beautiful. I'm glad to be a part of it. And hopefully, I can help take them even further up.”

Lopez averaged 13.0 points on 50.9% shooting, including 37.3% from deep, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks last season.