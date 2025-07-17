The Los Angeles Clippers have made some major upgrades to their team over the past few weeks. First, they were able to acquire John Collins in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat. Unfortunately for them, they had to trade away Norman Powell, but they may have just signed his replacement recently.

After a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal decided to sign with the Clippers on a two-year, $11 million contract. Beal had several options on the table, but what may have sealed the deal for him to come to the Clippers was a pitch from James Harden, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“Harden sold Beal on the Clippers' depth and talked about how he would work well with Powell, who had a career-best season playing alongside Harden after replacing Paul George in the starting lineup last season,” Windhorst wrote.

“He outlined how the Clippers had embraced and helped him pivot in his career after disappointing runs in Brooklyn and Philadelphia damaged his reputation,” Windhorst continued. “Beal, coming off a disappointing run in Phoenix that had similarly stunted his value across the league, could relate.”

It was a good pitch from Harden, and Beal will be able to fit in just fine with the Clippers.

Clippers add to roster with signing of Bradley Beal

After a few weeks, it felt inevitable that the Suns and Beal would come to a buyout agreement. They did, and Beal had several teams that were interested. In the end, the Clippers had the best pitch and maybe the best chance for him to win. The past two seasons have not been the best for Beal, as the Suns had trouble finding consistent success, and roles seemed to be confusing as well. Last season, Beal found himself starting at first, and then he eventually had to come off the bench.

With the Clippers, it's safe to know that Beal will be the starter in the backcourt alongside Harden, and they could play off of each other well. Beal should still be considered a person who can go get a bucket at any time, and the Clippers will put him in the best position to do so.

The one thing that many will keep an eye on is if he can stay healthy, as the past two years haven't been the best on that front for him. If he can give the Clippers 60+ games, he can prove to be a huge addition to the team.