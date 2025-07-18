Fans hoping for a quick injury recovery from Brandon Aiyuk may have to temper their expectations. With training camp roughly one week away, the San Francisco 49ers placed Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall and four others on their Physically Unable to Perform injury list.

The 49ers also placed Malik Mustapha, Yetur Gross-Matos, Andre Dillard and Curtis Robinson on the PUP list, they announced on Friday. Aiyuk and Pearsall were placed on the list as they continue their respective recoveries from injury.

Both Aiyuk and Pearsall had their 2024 seasons cut short by injuries. Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, which he is still recovering from. Pearsall was notably shot in the chest during the preseason, delaying his debut. However, Pearsall is currently on the PUP list due to a hamstring injury he obtained during offseason workouts.

After missing OTAs and minicamp with their respective injuries, Aiyuk and Pearsall will now miss training camp. Pearsall was initially expected to be back by training camp, but it seems to have suffered a setback. Conversely, Aiyuk remains without a timetable and appears slated to miss the beginning of the 2025 season.

49ers' injuries drag rocky offseason into training camp

The 49ers' rough offseason continues with Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall sidelined. San Francisco entered the summer with multiple contract dilemmas on hand and continues to be plagued by the injury bug.

Following lengthy negotiation processes, the 49ers were able to extend Brock Purdy and George Kittle. They did so after trading Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders and re-negotiating Kyle Juszczyk's deal. While all three situations were eventually handled, none were done in a way the front office likely imagined.

Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, the 49ers desperately need to rebound in 2025. San Francisco has still won the NFC West in two of the last three seasons but faces an interesting crossroads, with most of its star players beginning to age out of their physical primes.