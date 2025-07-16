The Golden State Warriors were reportedly among the teams that pursued Bradley Beal in free agency but were unwilling to offer more than a veteran minimum contract, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Beal ultimately signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers after reaching a buyout with the Phoenix Suns. Despite interest from multiple contenders, the Warriors’ limited financial offer appears to have removed them from serious consideration.

Siegel reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Golden State joined other cap-tight teams in offering only the minimum.

“Golden State also wasn’t willing to offer more than the minimum,” Siegel wrote.

According to the same report, the Milwaukee Bucks made a “very strong push” to land Beal and were viewed as a serious option. The Miami Heat, after trading for Norman Powell, were also limited to offering a minimum contract.

Beal, 32, became a free agent after agreeing to a contract buyout with the Suns. He had two years remaining on his deal but exercised his no-trade clause throughout the 2024–25 season, preventing Phoenix from moving him at the deadline. With the buyout finalized, Beal chose to join the Clippers over teams like Milwaukee, Miami, and Golden State.

Warriors focus on balancing veteran core with cap flexibility after being outbid for Bradley Beal by Clippers

The Warriors’ reported interest in Beal reflects the franchise’s ongoing efforts to reshape the roster around longtime cornerstone Stephen Curry and veterans Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III. Butler was acquired from the Heat in a midseason deal before the team’s second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State has been active this offseason, with ongoing speculation linking the franchise to veteran forward Al Horford. The team is also expected to retain restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, despite earlier sign-and-trade rumors. Kuminga, 22, remains a key part of the Warriors’ future plans.

Beal averaged 17.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game in 53 appearances for the Suns last season, while shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. He joins a Clippers team led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac, as Los Angeles looks to stay competitive in a deep Western Conference.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are looking to balance competing in Curry’s later years with maintaining financial flexibility and developing young talent. With Beal commanding a salary above the minimum, Golden State opted not to escalate its offer, instead allowing the former All-Star to explore more lucrative and prominent roles elsewhere.

Beal’s decision to sign with the Clippers also marks a rare instance where Golden State was outbid in free agency, underscoring the front office’s more measured approach under the new collective bargaining agreement and escalating luxury tax penalties.