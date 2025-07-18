The Bradley Beal saga in Phoenix is officially over. Now, the three-time All-Star finds himself in Los Angeles, poised to join a Clippers roster already loaded with star power. According to Shams Charania, Beal has finalized a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns and signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the LA Clippers. Joining Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, Beal’s arrival caps off one of the more methodical and intriguing offseasons in the NBA.

While the Clippers still have a few holes to plug, most notably at backup point guard, they’ve emerged from the 2025 offseason not only deeper but arguably more coherent. Let's see the power rankings of the Western Conference.

Where are the Clippers in the Western Conference after signing Bradley Beal?

At the top, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the standard. With a young core that just delivered a championship and over $800 million invested in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, they’re built to sustain dominance. The Denver Nuggets are still formidable with Nikola Jokić leading the charge. And the Houston Rockets, bolstered by depth, youth, and a patient rebuild, are closing fast.

But the Clippers are now firmly embedded in the second tier of contenders, alongside the Minnesota Timberwolves and just ahead of the Lakers and Warriors. If Leonard stays healthy and Beal can thrive in a lower-usage, off-ball role, LA could very well close the gap on Denver and Houston. Unlike some of their tier-two peers, the Clippers possess the kind of defensive versatility and playoff-ready skillsets that make them dangerous in a seven-game series.

There are still needs to be addressed. Backup point guard is chief among them. The Clippers will likely fill that hole using a veteran minimum contract. Intriguingly, options like Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul – both former Clippers – remain available.

Regardless of who fills that final spot, the tone has been set. This offseason, the Clippers didn’t chase the biggest names or make reckless trades. The Clippers made thoughtful additions, supplemented stars with structure. They bet on health, yes, but also on balance.

For a franchise still searching for its first championship, this kind of offseason may prove more impactful than a flashier one. The Clippers didn’t just sign Bradley Beal; they made the kind of mature, under-the-radar moves that championship teams often look back on as foundational.

They aren’t the favorites in the West. But they’re close enough to matter. And come playoff time, that’s all they’ll need.

Financial precision under a hard cap

Heading into the Beal signing, the Clippers were already walking a financial tightrope. With an active roster cap of $187 million, they were just $8.9 million below the first apron threshold, according to Spotrac.

LA Clippers offseason

By using their remaining $5.35 million in non-taxpayer mid-level exception money to ink Beal, LA now sits around $3.5 million under the apron. That gives them just enough room for one or two veteran minimum contracts, likely reserved for a backup point guard.

Potential candidates include former Clippers Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul, while Malcolm Brogdon, Cory Joseph, Cameron Payne, or even Ben Simmons could be added for depth.

Beal’s role in the Clippers' machine

Beal's time in Phoenix was underwhelming. Plagued by inconsistency and a limited role behind Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, he averaged just 17.6 points per game over two seasons. That figure marked a steep decline from his days in Washington, where he twice topped 30 points per game as the team's primary option.

BREAKING: Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option after clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports told ESPN.

Still, context matters. In Los Angeles, Beal will again be the third option, but it’s a better environment. Unlike Phoenix, James Harden is an elite playmaker, and Kawhi Leonard often misses time. That means Beal’s offensive usage should organically increase, giving him opportunities to return to his 20+ PPG form.

While injuries and age may prevent a full career resurgence, Beal has the tools to become a valuable third star, especially if he can stay healthy and hit open shots off of Harden and Leonard's gravity.

Offseason moves that changed the equation

The Clippers could’ve run back last year’s 50-win squad and justified it. Leonard only played 37 games, and still, they managed to secure a strong playoff seed.

Clippers offseason… so far 👀

But this front office chose activity over complacency: Brook Lopez joined the roster as a high-IQ, floor-spacing big who can partner with Ivica Zubac to give LA one of the league’s best defensive frontcourts. Meanwhile, John Collins came in via a three-team trade that sent Norman Powell to Miami. Though Powell may be the more dynamic scorer, Collins is a better positional fit and allows more lineup flexibility. And now, Bradley Beal, potentially the final piece to a championship-caliber puzzle. In total, they brought in Bradley Beal, John Collins, and Brook Lopez, while re-signing key veterans James Harden, Nicolas Batum, and Trentyn Flowers. Each signing addressed a specific roster weakness or fortified the team's championship ambitions.

The Clippers believe this version of the roster can contend, and perhaps even steal the Western crown if things break right.