The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly all in on signing free agents Bradley Beal and Chris Paul and reportedly have the cap space to do so, as this could have been their plan all along. After the future Hall of Fame point guard finished his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs, the Clippers and Suns emerged as finalists to land Paul this summer. And as the soon-to-be former Phoenix Suns guard, Beal is close to reaching a buyout.

At the same time, the Clippers are hoping to sign Beal and Paul this offseason, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“The Clippers’ salary cap management has indeed opened the door to signing both Bradley Beal (conditional on a Phoenix buyout) and reuniting with Chris Paul,” Stein reported. “The Suns and Clippers have been the two potential spots for Paul since June 29.”

And as for deciding between the Clippers and the Suns, Paul is leaning towards signing with the Clippers, per ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne.

“I think this is it and I think he will find a home. It's going to come later than most free agents. Last week, on this show, I talked about I thought the Phoenix Suns would be the most likely landing place for him. I'm going to expand that or maybe amend it,” Shelbourne said. “I think the Los Angeles Clippers makes a lot of sense for him now. Now that they've traded Norman Powell, they need an extra reinforcement in the backcourt. And yeah, Bradley Beal is out there, but why not have both?”

Chris Paul is more likely to sign with the LA Clippers than the Phoenix Suns after the Norman Powell trade, per @ramonashelburne. Shelburne also hints at the possibility of the Clippers signing BOTH Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/iz5bGB1gPL — APHoops (@APH00PS) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Will Chris Paul sign with Clippers ahead of his final season?

While all signs point to the 2025-26 campaign being his final season, which he hinted at in a recent interview with Jemele Hill, Chris Paul could join the Clippers for a reunion. Teams such as the Bucks and Lakers have also been linked to Paul, while the Suns and Clippers rose to the top as favorites, per ClutchPoints' Brett Sigel.

“Although both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as suitors for Paul this summer, rival teams expect either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers to sign Paul,” Siegel reported. “Money could wind up becoming the ultimate factor in Paul's decision, as Bradley Beal's upcoming buyout situation with the Suns must play out first before the future Hall of Fame point guard decides on his next contract.”

Paul could make his decision by the beginning of next week.