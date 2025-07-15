Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez has finally opened up about his decision to leave the Milwaukee Bucks amid NBA Free Agency. The 2021 NBA Champion agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal with the Clippers. He joins a loaded roster featuring Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and head coach Tyronn Lue. For Lopez, the move to LA isn’t just a career shift, it’s a meaningful homecoming.

The 37-year-old center spoke at Summer League in Las Vegas, sharing his excitement about joining a franchise on the rise. “It’s crazy to see, but it’s very cool,” Lopez said. “Seeing the climb, the ascent. I’m a Cali boy. I grew up in the Valley, in North Hollywood.”

He added, “I’m glad to be a part of it, and hopefully, I can help take them even further up.”

For Brook Lopez, the move is not just about basketball, it’s about returning to Southern California and reuniting with Clippers executive Lawrence Frank, who coached him early in his career with the Nets.

After seven successful seasons in Milwaukee, highlighted by a 2021 NBA championship, Lopez shifts to a new role in LA. While Ivica Zubac remains the starting center, the Clippers expect Lopez to play a key supporting role off the bench. “I think we complement each other extremely well. Obviously, we'll be very big. I think we'll be great defensively, just dominating the paint, sealing the paint off,” he explained.

Lopez emphasized that the depth and experience of the Clippers' roster played a major role in his decision. He noted that the team has been successful for quite some time, with future Hall of Famers, All-Stars, and a strong culture, exactly the kind of environment he wants to be part of.

His decision also signals that the Bucks shifted direction, as roster changes and cap constraints prevented them from keeping the core intact. Still, Lopez brings no regrets to LA and carries a clear mission.

He said the money is nice, but that’s not what drives him. “I love playing, I love winning, and these guys are all about that. So, it’s a perfect fit.”

For Lopez, it’s not just a new chapter, it’s a homecoming with championship goals. Amid a high-stakes NBA Free Agency period, the Clippers have built a deep, veteran-loaded roster that just might have the pieces to finally bring home their first NBA title