The Los Angeles Clippers are signing Bradley Beal after the Phoenix Suns bought out the veteran guard's contract. With Beal heading to L.A., rumors are suggesting that Chris Paul is soon to follow.

Reports indicate that Paul, who is 40 years old, is expected to sign with the Clippers and join Beal in Los Angeles, according to insider Brett Siegel. If the rumors are true, then L.A. will be stacked with talent, with numerous veteran guards.

“Beal will be getting the remainder of the Clippers' MLE and will hit free agency next summer with his player option to try and recover his losses from the buyout in Phoenix. Chris Paul is expected to also follow Beal and sign with the Clippers, league sources told ClutchPoints.”

All signs were pointing toward Bradley Beal's buyout, as Siegel reported on Sunday that the Suns and Beal were in discussions of departing. Phoenix felt it was the right move after seeing the Milwaukee Bucks buy out Damian Lillard's contract earlier in the offseason.

“Talks between Beal and the Suns intensified on Sunday, as the two parties began to formulate the structure of a buyout agreement, sources said. Right after the Milwaukee Bucks waived and stretched superstar point guard Damian Lillard, the Suns signaled that they were ready to do the same with Beal to create cap flexibility.”

Assuming Chris Paul does sign with the Clippers, then that means Los Angeles' backcourt will consist of Paul, James Harden, and Bradley Beal. There is plenty of experience between the three of them, as Beal is the youngest at 32 years old.

Paul is coming off a season where he played for the San Antonio Spurs, helping the young players develop while he displayed veteran leadership. Now, the 12-time All-Star is potentially in line to sign with a Clippers team primed for a playoff run next season. That is, if Chris Paul actually does sign with Los Angeles, as the rumors are suggesting.