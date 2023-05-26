Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2022-23 season with sky-high expectations. Injuries, however, played an unfortunate role in their campaign. Superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both dealt with injures throughout the NBA playoffs, leading to LA’s early postseason exit. George recently addressed the importantance of this year’s NBA offseason during an interview with ClutchPoints.

“Yeah, we gotta get better,” George told me during the interview. “You ask 29 teams across the league they would give you the same answer on that one. You gotta get better is what this offseason is about.”

George believes the Clippers already have what it takes to win. He doesn’t think the team needs to make any “home run plays” during the offseason. However, George also understands that the Clippers’ health will be crucial moving forward.

“I think for us, is, no home run plays need to be made, we found what works,” George continued. “What doesn’t work is us not being available due to injuries. If we can just remain healthy and just work on our bodies… just find ways to stay on the court and continue this chemistry, that’s been a great formula for us. We’ve been very well when we’ve been healthy. I think that’s just the biggest key for us is remaining healthy.”

George, who’s faced some trade rumors (per si.com), is confident in the Clippers’ ability to win. If LA brings back a similar roster with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard leading the charge, and if they can stay healthy, this team will rebound with a deep playoff run in 2023-24.