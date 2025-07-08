With almost all of the major moves of this year's NBA free agency complete, few names remain. However, former San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is still a free agent as he considers his next move. Paul has already hinted that next season will be his last. Despite that and his age, teams want to bring him in, including the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns.

Paul is entering his 21st NBA season, but teams still consider him an asset. He is not an All-NBA guard anymore, serving as a veteran leader. According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Clippers and Suns are near the top of the list.

“Although both the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as suitors for Paul this summer, rival teams expect either the Phoenix Suns or Los Angeles Clippers to sign Paul,” Siegel said.

Heading to either location would be a reunion for Paul. He helped guide the Clippers to some of the best seasons in the franchise's history. The guard was the biggest piece of Lob City alongside DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin. However, he made the first and only NBA Finals appearance of his career with the Suns.

Multiple factors will play a role in Paul's decision. First of all, the guard's family has lived in Los Angeles throughout most of his career. The journeyman could choose to sign with the Clippers just to be close to his loved ones.

On the other hand, the Suns offer him a chance to play a larger role beside Devin Booker, one of his favorite teammates. Depending on what Phoenix's checkbook looks like after a potential Bradley Beal buyout, the Suns' offer might not be as lucrative.

At the end of the day, next season will be Paul's last. Regardless of where he ends up, his influences goes much further than what he did for the Spurs or any other team.

