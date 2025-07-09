The Los Angeles Clippers recently made headlines by trading for John Collins in a three-team deal. The trade saw them lose a 2027 second-round pick as well as Norman Powell, who produced a career season last campaign, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The versatile Collins is understood to have been on the Clippers’ radar for a couple of years and is an intriguing prospect alongside James Harden. However, the trade has also created a vacancy in the Clippers’ backcourt.

Bradley Beal, who has been linked to an exit from the Phoenix Suns all offseason, is reportedly edging closer to finalizing a buyout. The Clippers, who have around $5.3 million remaining of their mid-level exception, are seen as the favorites to land him when and if that happens.

Bradley Beal represents huge potential upside for the Clippers

The Clippers undoubtedly have a backcourt void, and they already seem to be making pointed moves. They waived forward Jordan Miller despite having the means to keep him, a move understood to be a precursor to a potential Beal acquisition.

The three-time All-Star is understood to be considering the Clippers along with the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Golden State Warriors. Although Beal is coming off a difficult season that was hampered by injuries, he still produced 17 points per game while playing alongside primary ball handlers in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, per Basketball Reference.

That is something which will also be true alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden at the Clippers as well. Beal can also provide backup as a playmaker while emerging as a legitimate scoring threat that immediately replaces Powell’s output.

The Clippers’ situation also aligns perfectly with that of the player. Beal’s remaining salary for the upcoming season will probably be stretched over five years, and he is expected to sign a short-term deal which will allow him to test waters once again in the coming time.

While Beal remains a priority, the situation also depends on whether the player is able to actually agree a buyout with the Suns. In case the agreement never materializes, the Clippers still have alternatives and have been linked to Chris Paul in free agency.

Paul is another veteran available on a minimum contract, and the Clippers have the advantage as the player is understood to be prioritizing a move closer to home in LA, where his family resides. Both players bring their own strengths and would immediately provide the profile the Clippers’ roster is begging for. There is even reportedly a chance the Clippers sign both veteran players.

Even if that doesn't happen, it does seem as if Bradley Beal is the next move, and it's the right one.