The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, December 21, 2024, promises to be intense. The Clippers (16-12) are coming off a strong performance, having won 10 of their last 15 games, showcasing their defensive prowess by allowing just 107.4 points per game. However, the Mavericks (17-10) will be without star players Luka Dončić and potentially Kyrie Irving, significantly impacting their offensive capabilities. With the Clippers' recent success against Dallas and their ability to contain scoring, this game could tilt in favor of Los Angeles if they exploit the Mavericks' depleted lineup.

Here are the Clippers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Mavericks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +124

Dallas Mavericks: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 219.5 (-112)

Under: 219.5 (-108)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming matchup, leveraging their recent surge in form and strategic advantages. Currently sitting at 16-12, the Clippers have shown resilience, winning back-to-back games already coming off a win against the Mavericks on Thursday. Their defensive unit has been particularly effective, allowing just 107.4 points per game, which is crucial against a Mavericks team that may struggle without their star players Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. James Harden's leadership and playmaking ability will be pivotal as he orchestrates the offense, while the Clippers’ depth, including contributors like Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, adds to their competitive edge.

Moreover, the Clippers have historically performed well against the Mavericks, despite recent playoff setbacks. Their ability to adapt defensively and exploit mismatches will be key to overcoming Dallas' home-court advantage at the American Airlines Center. With a strong record of 14-6 against the spread in their last 20 road games against Dallas, the Clippers are well-prepared to capitalize on any weaknesses presented by a shorthanded Mavericks roster. If they maintain their defensive intensity and execute efficiently on offense, the Clippers will likely emerge victorious in this critical Western Conference clash.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are set to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming rematch, despite the absence of star players Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Historically, the Mavericks have demonstrated resilience, boasting a 5-1 record this season when Dončić is sidelined. This season, they have shown their ability to adapt under pressure, winning 12 of their last 14 games after overcoming a mid-season slump. With players like Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. stepping up, the Mavericks have the depth to compete effectively. Dinwiddie's playmaking and scoring will be crucial in orchestrating the offense and maintaining pace against the Clippers.

Moreover, playing at the American Airlines Center provides a significant home-court advantage for Dallas. The arena is known for its energetic atmosphere, which can elevate the team's performance. The Mavericks will aim to exploit any defensive lapses from the Clippers while utilizing their home crowd's support to regain momentum after their recent loss. Additionally, the Clippers are dealing with their own injury issues, which could hinder their performance. If Dallas can focus on executing their game plan and capitalizing on the Clippers' weaknesses, they have a strong chance of securing a victory and proving that they can contend even without their star players.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are set for an intriguing rematch on Saturday. The Clippers dominated Thursday’s matchup, winning 118-95, as the Mavericks struggled offensively without Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. With both stars possibly out again, Dallas faces an uphill battle. The Clippers’ balanced attack, led by James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac, has been firing on all cylinders. Harden’s playmaking and Powell’s scoring efficiency (averaging 24.8 points in December) have been critical to their success. Additionally, the Clippers’ defense limited Dallas to a season-low 95 points in the previous meeting, showcasing their ability to stifle opponents.

However, Dallas has proven resilient without Dončić this season, boasting a 5-2 record in his absence. Their depth players, including Klay Thompson and Spencer Dinwiddie, will need to step up significantly to compensate for the missing firepower. Playing at home provides some advantage for the Mavericks, who are 8-4 against the spread at the American Airlines Center. Still, the Clippers’ momentum and superior depth make them favorites to secure another victory. Expect Los Angeles to capitalize on Dallas’ depleted roster and extend their winning streak in this critical Western Conference showdown and cover the spread on the road this Saturday night.

Final Clippers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers +2.5 (-112), Over 219.5 (-112)