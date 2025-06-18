Mario Goodrich is making his return to the NFL. The Denver Broncos have officially signed the former cornerback from the Philadelphia Eagles and Birmingham Stallions, keeping up their recent trend of scouting standout talent from the United Football League. This exciting news was confirmed on Wednesday when the team announced Goodrich’s addition to their roster after wrapping up their offseason program.

At just 25 years old, Goodrich recently had a solid season in the UFL, playing in seven games for the Stallions. During that time, he racked up 17 total tackles, including one for a loss, along with six pass breakups and three forced fumbles. His impressive performance has earned him another shot in the NFL, this time in a competitive cornerback group in Denver. To make room for him, the Broncos waived defensive back Tanner McCalister.

Goodrich originally joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and played in four games during the 2023 NFL season, starting in one of them. In those appearances, he logged 70 defensive snaps and 40 on special teams, contributing five tackles. He also had a brief stint with the New York Giants in 2024 but was waived due to an injury designation during the preseason.

Article Continues Below

During his college years, Goodrich made quite a name for himself at Clemson. He played in 47 games over four seasons, earning first-team All-ACC honors as a senior and helping the team secure three ACC titles and a national championship in 2018. By the time he wrapped up his college career, he had tallied 84 total tackles, 21 passes defensed, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Now, Goodrich joins a Broncos secondary that’s led by Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain II and includes promising young talents like Jahdae Barron and Riley Moss. The competition is going to be tough, with several backup spots up for grabs and other undrafted hopefuls also vying for a place on the team. With his size (6-foot, 186 pounds), physical coverage style, and special teams experience, Goodrich could carve out a role in coordinator Vance Joseph’s defensive strategy.

Denver is on the lookout for new ways to bring in talent, and Goodrich is the latest UFL player getting another chance to make his mark in the league—one he’s determined to turn into a lasting opportunity in 2025.