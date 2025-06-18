The Los Angeles Rams are enjoying paradise during minicamp. They're taking in the sights and sounds of Maui and Hawaii. It's a rare treat for an NFL team, but one Sean McVay and Les Snead helped provide.

But not everything will be paradise for a few veterans. Even minicamp doesn't guarantee a roster spot for some players.

Minicamp is the timeframe when NFL teams gain an early idea of their incoming roster. The depth chart changes here in June too. Jalen Ramsey is one who could alter the Rams' roster still. Los Angeles even waived then brought back Derion Kendrick. Which goes to show roster changes occur before training camp.

The Rams have watched June highlights sprout. Konata Mumpfield rose as a Rams minicamp star. But as rookies like Mumpfield attempt their impact, there are veterans who could get pushed out sooner than expected. Here's who is in danger of getting cut.

Troy Reeder in danger of getting cut by Rams

Reeder shares one thing in common with Matthew Stafford, Tyler Higbee, and Alaric Jackson: He's one of the last remaining members of the Super Bowl LVI team.

The 30-year-old sticks around for depth purposes. But is also a rabid special teams player. He even returned to the Rams after one season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

But Reeder isn't a lock to stick around. This despite the inside linebacker room historically lacking extra bodies.

An intriguing newcomer is helping push for playing time. Chris Paul Jr. is arriving to reignite the ILB room. The Rams lacked stellar play from the unit since the departure of Bobby Wagner and dumping prized third rounder Ernest Jones before the 2024 season.

Reeder is still a free agent for 2026. He's carrying a base salary of $1.17 million for 2025. He won't be an expensive departure either. Reeder holds a $75,000 dead cap per Spotrac.

The former Penn State and Delaware LB hasn't matched his '21 totals either. He's grabbed one tackle behind the line of scrimmage in the last three seasons. Reeder piled six TFLs during the Super Bowl run. Paul looks ready to push out Reeder and lead the ILBs immediately.

Article Continues Below

Kam Curl could be 1 more Rams departure

Kam Curl has endured a rough offseason involving the Madden '26 trailer. And that may not be his lone summer lowlight.

The safety delivered mixed results in his first Rams season. He went from 115 tackles with the Washington Commanders to dropping to 79 in L.A. He also netted just one tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

Curl pulled off one new personal-best. He broke up nine passes in the Rams defense. But this is a secondary that could welcome back Ramsey. Which likely means cutting the most expensive DB asset to make room.

Curl is due to make $2.5 million in base salary this fall. But his cap hit rises to $4.75 million. His contract additionally features $2 million in dead cap.

Perhaps McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula can experiment Ramsey at safety if they bring him back. Especially since Ramsey is reaching a stage in his career where a switch to that spot is imminent. Ramsey isn't the only reason Curl could get pushed aside, though.

Snead and L.A. need to decide the future of Quentin Lake. The sixth-rounder is an established leader and fresh off tallying 111 tackles. He's up for an extension. Curl is facing a shaky future already in L.A.