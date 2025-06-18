It's no secret that Chicago Bulls fans have been fed up with the team's front office for quite some time now. The Bulls have made the NBA Play-In Tournament and lost before the playoffs for three straight years now, and the team hasn't really shown a lot of urgency in terms of creating change. The Bulls are stuck in mediocrity, and the front office has seemed complacent. So, when reports surfaced on Tuesday evening that vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley were receiving extensions, fans weren't happy.

“On the heels of reports that the Bulls and Billy Donovan have begun contract negotiations, Artūras Karnišovas and Marc Eversley have already had their deals extended, a source told @itsthebigs on Tuesday,” Drew Stevens said in a post.

Bulls fan have already seen enough these past few years, so this is the last thing that they wanted to see.

“Rewarded for failure, are they hiring? Seems like a nice low stress job,” one fan said on social media.

The Bulls are owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, who is also the owner of the Chicago White Sox. However, Reinsdorf has a plan in place for an ownership transition for the White Sox, but nothing has been said about the Bulls yet.

“You know things are bad when you're jealous of the White Sox solely because they have light at the end of the Reinsdorf tunnel…,” another fan said.

Bulls fans are struggling to see what has been done in recent years that would reward the front office with extensions.

“When you consistently, just, make the play-in, to lose immediately, GOTTA reward the masterminds,” a fan wrote.

Some fans are going to stay faithful through this difficult time for the franchise, but some fans are having trouble finding a good reason to continue to support the Bulls.

“can’t root for this team anymore,” a fan posted. “life’s too short.”

All in all, this is a mind-boggling decison by the Bulls, and the fans just don't get it.

“WTH? How in Earth do either of these clowns deserve an extension? Ownership has proven onve again how inferior they are and how little they care about the direction of the franchise,” another fan shared. “He needs to sell.”

Even non-Bulls fans are paying attention to how these things are playing out because of how entertaining it is from an outsider's perspective.

“I’m not a Bulls fan, but I still have a list here on X of Bulls podcasters/fans/writers just for times like these, to read their reaction to this never-ending sequence of mediocrity-reinforcing moves,” a fan shared.

The Bulls have a long way to go if they want to start satisfying their fan base, and so far this offseason, nothing has suggested that the complacency won't continue. The ownership is clearly satisifed with how the team is being run, and there are no signs indicating that the Bulls are making the moves necessary to leave this hole of mediocrity.