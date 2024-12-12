At the upcoming return of WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes may get his championship wish: the Winged Eagle Championship.

In a video shared on WWE's Instagram, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque showed Rhodes something special. While it is not shown to the viewer, Rhodes smirks at the end of the video. Most fans in the comments that it is the Winged Eagle Championship.

“We keep talking about Saturday Night's Main Event. You know the whole theme is retro,” Triple H said. “With that in mind, [we've] got something for you.”

However, he said it is for “one night only.” So, even if Rhodes walks out to his match with the Winged Eagle belt, it will not be here to stay. Either way, it will be cool to see him get his wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul “Triple H” Levesque (@tripleh)

Rhodes has expressed his wish to reintroduce the Winged Eagle Championship for a long time. The current Undisputed WWE Championship has remained similar for years.

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' match at Saturday Night's Main Event

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Cody Rhodes will defend the Winged Eagle Championship against Kevin Owens. They have been feuding for a few months, but this is their second singles match during Rhodes' title reign.

Their previous encounter happened at Bash in Berlin in August. This happened after Rhodes insisted on giving Owens a championship match after the Prizefighter had his back against the Bloodline for years.

Owens had been teasing a heel turn for a while before the match. The final straw was when Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns, whom Owens had helped him defeat, at Bad Blood. After the PLE went off the air, Owens attacked Rhodes.

It is unclear where both characters will go after Saturday Night's Main Event. Rhodes has been the Undisputed WWE Champion for over 200 days since WrestleMania XL.

Upon his return to WWE in 2022, Rhodes' ultimate goal was “finishing his story” and winning the WWE Championship. After losing to then-champion Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he worked his way back up the ranks.

He won his second Royal Rumble in a row in January 2024. After a long road, Rhodes ended up facing Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Despite the “Bloodline Rules” stipulation, he defeated the Tribal Chief, ending his 1,316-day reign.

His first challenger as WWE Champion was AJ Styles. They had two matches at Backlash: France and Clash at the Castle. He also defended his championship against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.