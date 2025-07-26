The wrestling world lost an icon a couple of days ago with the passing of Hulk Hogan. WWE paid tribute to their two-time Hall of Famer on Friday. In the aftermath of his passing, his friend and fellow Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke on his YouTube show about how he initially found out about Hogan's death.

“So, I walk into my room, I sit down on my bed, I pull out my phone, start to dial Nick, and then Fox News broke the story,” shared Bischoff on his podcast Saturday. “And they used a clip from an interview that Hulk and I did on Fox and Friends. I think it was on May 1st, whatever the date was, couple weeks ago, a month ago, whatever. And that's how I found out. And from that point forward, I've either been on my phone, on text, or shooting interviews with Chael and Bubba. We got done with that, got home last night, and it's finally now sinking in, but it's surreal, man. It's not just, you know, in my case, losing one of my best friends, that's a big enough deal, but everywhere I look for the last two days, it's Hulk Hogan.”

There's no doubt that Bischoff and the rest of Hogan's loved ones will miss the icon. In fact, there are wrestling fans all over the world who will miss Hogan as well. Even though he maintained a strong relationship with WWE in the years since his retirement, many in the wrestling world mentioned many of Hogan's choices and comments that he has made since leaving the ring. How was Hogan viewed by the host of personalities throughout professional wrestling?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan leaves behind complicated legacy

Mourners gather outside at the closed Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Shop in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., at 147 East Wears Valley Road on July 24, 2024. Hulk Hogan's death was announced on July 24.
Mandatory Credit: © Angelina Alcantar/ News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hogan's support of current President Donald Trump was just one of many things that his detractors called him out on. In the past, he's made racist remarks, which was one of the inciting incidents that led to WWE letting him go a few years ago. His treatment of his fellow wrestlers had also made him plenty of enemies in the world of professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, he will still be missed by plenty, including his friend Bischoff. The two were on the verge of starting a new professional wrestling promotion called Real American Freestyle. Now that Hogan has passed, will Bischoff continue the promotion without one of his closest friends?

More WWE News
Cody Rhodes holding the WWE Championship, which he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025.
Cody Rhodes pays tribute to Hulk Hogan on WWE SmackDownMatty Breisch ·
WWE professional wrestler Hulk Hogan before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Nets 107-99.
Hulk Hogan gets 10 bell tribute on WWE SmackDownMatty Breisch ·
A still of Chelsea Green in the new Netflix series, WWE: Unreal.
Exclusive: WWE star Chelsea Green is scared of ‘cancel culture’ in UnrealAndrew Korpan ·
Hulk Hogan, who WWE star Chelsea Green discussed after his death.
Exclusive: WWE star Chelsea Green gives brutally honest take on ‘icon’ Hulk Hogan’s deathAndrew Korpan ·
Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) in between WWE and AEW logos.
Exclusive: AEW’s MJF reveals why WWE ‘would love’ to steal himAndrew Korpan ·
Cardi B and WWE star Chelsea Green with 2025 SummerSlam logo.
Exclusive: WWE Star Chelsea Green sends Cardi B stark warning before SummerSlamAndrew Korpan ·