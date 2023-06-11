UNLV looks for a fresh start as they begin the 2023 season with some hope and optimism. We are here to share our college football odds series by making a UNLV over-under win total prediction and pick.

The UNLV Rebels went 5-7, including 3-5 in the Mountain West Conference. Sadly, it cost head coach Marcus Arroyo his job. The Rebels started the season with a 52-21 thrashing of Idaho State. Then, they lost 20-14 at California. The Rebels bounced back with a 58-27 victory over North Texas. Then, they won 34-24 at Utah State. The Rebels took down New Mexico 31-20. However, things soon fell apart.

UNLV suffered a 40-7 defeat at the hands of San Jose State on the road. Next, they lost 42-7 at Air Force. The Rebels then suffered a 44-21 loss at the hands of Notre Dame. Then, they fell 14-10 at San Diego State. The sadness continued as they lost 37-30 to Fresno State. Likewise, they fell 31-25 at Hawaii. The Rebels ended their season with a meaningless win over Nevada.

None of their players went to any team in the NFL Draft. However, the Las Vegas Raiders signed Adam Plant Jr. as a free agent. Plant had seven sacks and 32 solo tackles. Additionally, teammate Austin Ajiakle went to the Carolina Panthers.

Barry Odom takes over as head coach of the Rebels. Now, we get to see how he will do in the role as he takes over a team that is in transition.

Here are the College Football Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Over/Under Win Total Odds

Over 6.5 wins: +122

Under 6.5 wins: -150

Why UNLV Can Win 6.5 Games

There was plenty of movement in the offseason. Thus, a few players will have to step up to help the Rebels succeed. Running back Courtney Reese is now the top guy in the rotation. Thus, the Rebels hope he can produce amazing numbers. Reese rushed 52 times for 352 yards on a 7.2 yards-per-carry rate. Regretfully, he failed to score a touchdown. The Rebels hope he can get into the endzone this season.

Ricky White is the top receiver of the bunch. Significantly, he caught 51 passes for 619 yards and four touchdowns. But the Rebels need more and hope he can deliver in 2023. Therefore, White will be an integral part of the offense.

The defense has some talent that can disrupt. Moreover, the secondary is exceptional. Cameron Oliver had three interceptions and 26 solo tackles. Additionally, Nohl Williams had three interceptions and 23 solo tackles. These two are fearsome and will make any quarterback hesitate when throwing their way.

The defense can thrive if they can get some pressure on the quarterback. Yes, they lost two talents. But they have some fresh talent ready to take charge and make an impact for the 2023 season.

UNLV will win seven games if they can find a spark offense. Therefore, it is time for Reese and White to become focal players in this offense.

Why UNLV Can Not Win 6.5 Games

There are some problems that the Rebels need to address. Unfortunately, they saw a lot of transfers out of town. They must adjust to changes, and overcome some of the big losses.

But the first issue they must overcome is who will throw the ball. Moreover, can their quarterback come back from injury? Doug Brumfield threw for 1,898 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. However, he suffered a leg injury. It did not help that he took 22 sacks. Unfortunately, his offensive line allowed defenses to pummel him. The sacks took a toll, and he finished the season on the injured list.

UNLV lost their top rusher as Aidan Robbins transferred out. Sadly, they will miss his production, as he rushed for 1,011 yards. The Rebels also lost their top pass-catching threat as Kyle Williams is gone. Significantly, he caught 40 passes for 541 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. Their offense must replace his production to thrive on offense.

But the biggest losses were on defense. Now, they must figure out who is going to rush the passer. They lost their top two pass rushers and will need to replace the production.

UNLV will not win seven games because their quarterback cannot stay healthy behind a shaky offensive line. Additionally, they will have trouble rushing the passer.

Final UNLV Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

You have to walk before you run. Ultimately, it means there will be growing pains. UNLV will struggle as they adjust to new players. Sadly, it will hurt them in the end as they fail to win seven games.

Final UNLV Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 wins: -150