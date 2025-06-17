Houston Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. has been placed on the injured list after a “freak accident” in the team’s weight room. The sprain, located above his big toe, will sideline the right-hander for at least 15 days, retroactive to June 13th.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome shared new details about the freak accident in a post on X (formerly known Twitter).

“Freak accident in the weight room lands McCullers on the 15-day IL, per Astros. It’s a sprained right foot above his big toe. Retroactive to Friday.”

To fill the rotation gap, rookie right-hander Ryan Gusto will start Monday against the Athletics after being moved up from his originally scheduled Tuesday slot. Jason Alexander has been recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take McCullers’ roster spot, adding to the ongoing reshuffling of the Astros' pitching staff.

This injury adds to the Astros' growing list of pitching concerns, as the team is already without Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski, Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier, and J.P. France. While McCullers’ sprain is unrelated to his previous elbow issues, it presents a separate setback during a pivotal stretch of the season.

The Astros have won the AL West title seven times in the last eight seasons, with their only miss occurring during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. Despite a string of setbacks, the club remains atop the AL West with a 41–30 record. Still, the absence of McCullers strips the rotation of a trusted veteran, forcing Houston to lean more heavily on its rookie arms and bullpen depth to stay in control of the division.

With McCullers back on the shelf, the freak accident in the weight room becomes yet another frustrating blow to a staff already stretched thin by injuries. As Houston continues to battle for positioning in the AL West, the spotlight now shifts to Gusto and the next wave of young arms. Their ability to stabilize the rotation could determine whether the Astros stay afloat in the playoff race—or fall victim to mounting health setbacks at a critical point in the season.