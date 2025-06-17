The Boston Red Sox made the surprising decision to trade Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, and it shocked the MLB world. After a very promising offseason, the Red Sox were expected to be one of the best teams in baseball this year. However, that hasn't panned out. Injuries have been a big issue, and Boston is in fourth place in the AL East. Now, one of their best players is on the Giants.

While this season hasn't gone to plan so far, it is still very surprising to see the Red Sox trade one of their best players to the Giants. Some people wondered if maybe Rafael Devers requested a trade, but it doesn't sound like that is the case.

“Red Sox GM Craig Breslow said that Rafael Devers did not formally request a trade, but that his camp expressed that it may be best for a fresh start elsewhere,” Bob Nightengale said in a post.

In exchange for Devers, the Red Sox received left-handed starter Kyle Harrison, right-hander Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III and Rookie League right-hander Jose Bello. There is some promising talent there, but that isn't going to make Red Sox fans feel better about this trade. They want to keep their best players in Boston for what was supposed to be a successful year.

Article Continues Below

Devers has been one of the best hitters in baseball to start the year as he is currently hitting .272 with a .905 OPS. He also has 15 home runs and 58 RBIs so far on the year. He has been terrrific for the Red Sox, and he is now a huge addition for a Giants team that is one of the best in the National League. He is going to make their offense better.

The Giants are off to a tremendous start this season as they are currently 41-31 and are in second place in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. Winning the division is going to be tough because of the Dodgers and a lot of other tough competition, but the Giants should be right in mix. Adding Rafael Devers to the squad will certainly help.

This season has been a rough one so far for the Red Sox, and it is going to be difficult to turn things around. Losing Rafael Devers hurts, and it's going to be interesting to see what else this team does before the trade deadline.