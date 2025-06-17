There’s disillusionment with Boston Red Sox fans after the trade of Rafael Devers. And David Ortiz weighed in with an opinion. Also, Jarren Duran had an honest reaction to the surprising trade, according to a post on X by Ian Browne.

“Personally I didn't see it coming. It was a shock.” said Jarren Duran, who spoke more of losing Devers as a friend and teammate but didn't have much interest in discussing how losing him will impact the team. Duran said Alex Cora told the remaining 26 that he has full trust in them.

The Giants traded pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison along with outfielder James Tibbs III (who is San Francisco’s No. 4 prospect) and 20-year-old reliever Jose Bello for Devers.

OF Jaren Duran, teammates dealing with trade aftermath

Duran’s feelings about the trade seemed to fall in line with others. Included in the mix, former Nationals and Red Sox general manager Jim Bowden said it shouldn’t have happened, according to his appearance on Foul Territory via Sports Illustrated.

“It can't happen,” Bowden said. “This is egregious. The ego affects the progress of mankind, it always has. An ego got in the way here. Whether it's (chief baseball officer) Craig Breslow's ego after Devers wanted to meet with (manager Alex) Cora and (owner) John Henry, and not him. Or whether it's John Henry's ego upset that he's paying a guy $300 million that didn't want to run over and play first base. I don't know the reasons behind it. They have their own reasons. But no, this is unacceptable.”

Bowden said whatever problems the front office had with Devers, it didn’t carry over to the team.

“The players love Rafael Devers,” Bowden said. “He's their best player. I don't care if he hurt Breslow or Henry's feelings for not wanting to do something. Either you make the player do it. And if you're not going to make him do it, you deal with the consequences. But you certainly don't trade him for this return, under any circumstances.”

Also, David Ortiz got into the discussion. He said he experienced difficult times with the Red Sox, too, according to nytimes.com.

“I played for the Red Sox a long time,” Ortiz said. “You think everything with me and the Red Sox was roses and flowers? I went through some tough times also. But I was mature enough to understand and keep things internal. You need to have the maturity to resolve the problems and move on.”