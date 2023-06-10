Colorado football coach Deion Sanders paid Prairie View A&M a visit for a football mega camp. He praised the school's facilities in a conversation with president Dr. Tomikia LeGrande, who was on her first day of the job.

“We've been everywhere,” Sanders said, as seen on Thee Pregame Show. “I've been to the pros. Power Five, back at Power Five. So we've seen everything. For HBCUs (Historically Black colleges and universities), this is the best one that's out there.”

LeGrande said back, “We would agree.”

Sanders accepted the head coaching job at Colorado in December after he coached three seasons for HBCU Jackson State University. The Tigers won two SWAC championships in Sanders' three-year tenure.

LeGrande thanked Deion Sanders for his work with an HBCU school.

“You are training these young men up to go out here and be leaders in this world and not just in the field, so we appreciate that,” she said.

Sanders will be tasked to turn around Colorado's program, which had one win last season. The Buffaloes are in the Pac-12 conference, where USC and Oregon are expected to be national contenders.

Deion Sanders coached his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, at Jackson State. Shedeur played quarterback for the Tigers and last season was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year. He earned SWAC Freshman of the Year honors in 2021.

Shilo is a safety who announced his transfer to Colorado football late last Month. The Buffaloes have the No. 1 transfer class according to 247Sports rankings.