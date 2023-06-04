Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders made an appearance at Prairie View A&M's high school football mega camp, according to a Saturday article from HBCU Sports.

The camp, which was set to take place on June 1 at Prairie View A&M's campus, served as an opportunity for prep students to show off their talents to Prairie View A&M head football coach Bubba McDowell, other HBCU programs and Power Five schools, according to HBCU Sports. Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, Texas Southern head coach Clarence McKinney and Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson were among the HBCU coaches in attendance at the camp.

“We've had the Mega Camp here before with up to 600 to 700 kids attended,” McDowell said last Wednesday, via HBCU Legends. “We said, let's do it again. We called Coach Flea Harrell, who is an assistant coach with Coach Sanders at Colorado. We started together at Texas Southern. We got a call back from Coach Prime and Coach Flea, agreeing to join the camp. They pumped it up on Twitter and the internet in Colorado.

“It grew like wildfire. Kids started signing up. Not only Coach Prime will be here, but Georgia Tech, all of the SWAC schools, and Coach Odums of Norfolk State will be here. So these kids will get a load of great training from everyone.”

McDowell was hired to be the head coach of Prairie View A&M in Jan. 2022 after working as the team's assistant head coach for the previous four seasons, according to the team's website. The Panthers earned a record of 6-5 overall and 5-3 against conference opponents last season.

Deion Sanders, the former head coach of Jackson State, was hired by Colorado in December after he helped guide the Tigers to a 12-1 overall record during the 2022 season.