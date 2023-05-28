Shilo Sanders, who is the son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders and brother of Buffalo quarterback Shedeur Sanders, announced he is transferring to Colorado’s program.

Shilo played the last two seasons at Jackson State, where Deion coached before he accepted the head-coaching position with Colorado football. Shilo was named a second-team All-SWAC selection in 2021, when he was tied for second in the conference with four interceptions.

He played his first two years of college football at South Carolina. He recorded 32 tackles across 13 games played.

The Sanders brothers will join Colorado’s program under their father, Deion, who has built his 2023 roster largely through the transfer portal.

Colorado football has the No. 1 transfer class by 247Sports.

The Buffaloes have several players who could make an immediate impact next season. Shedeur was named the 2022 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year after he threw for 3,732 yards and 40 touchdowns versus six interceptions.

Colorado also has former-five star prospect Travis Hunter. He played in just three games last season due to injury but had two interceptions.

Hunter, who played cornerback at Jackson State, can also play wide receiver for Colorado.

Deion also recruited former Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy, Houston running back transfer Alton McCaskill and Florida State’s Derrick McLendon II and Brendan Gant, who played edge and safety, respectively.

Colorado football will open its 2023 season Sept. 2 at TCU. It will also face Nebraska in its non-conference schedule.

In the Pac-12, the Buffaloes will face Oregon, USC and Utah, among other teams. The over/under win total for Colorado is 4.5, according to SportsBettingDime.