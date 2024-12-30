With the Colorado football program ending its season with a 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl, speculation now begins regarding where Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will play in the NFL, and their father and coach, Deion Sanders, took to social media to address the speculation.

“It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren't true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl. If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally! 🎤drop,” Deion Sanders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Previously, Deion Sanders said that he would tell a team in private if he does not want them to draft Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, or Travis Hunter. With the NFL Draft order not set in stone, and things being more complicated after the New York Giants' win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, there are a lot more questions regarding where the three Colorado football players will end up.

Shedeur Sanders had Giants-themed cleats at the Alamo Bowl that he was hinting at during the week. It seemed as if he was receptive to the idea of going to the team. When he was in New York for the Heisman Trophy announcement, he was seen playing catch with Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers in the street as well.

As things currently stand, the New England Patriots are in line to have the No. 1 pick. With Drake Maye in the fold, there is no need for a quarterback. It is very possible that they could take Hunter, or trade out of that spot. That opens up the possibilities for Shedeur Sanders' destination in the NFL, which brings up speculation regarding where, or where not Deion would like to see his son end up.

Previously, the Sanders family shut down the idea that Shedeur would not want to go to the Giants. Now, Deion has made it clear and reiterated that he will notify teams of his preference in private, seemingly during the draft process.